Student who bludgeoned 15-year-old to death with wrench 'over sexual relationship blackmail' jailed for life

Matthew Mason was found guilty of murdering Alex Rodda, after being accused of beating him to death with a wrench in woods. (PA/Cheshire Constabulary)

A student who “brutally” murdered an underage schoolboy after paying him more than £2,000 to stop him revealing their sexual relationship has been jailed for life.

“Cold and calculating” Matthew Mason admitted beating Alex Rodda, 15, to death with a wrench in woodland but denied murder and claimed he lost control after the victim blackmailed him.

The 20-year-old defendant, who had to ask his family for money to pay Rodda, searched the internet for “everyday poison” and “the mysteries of Cheshire unsolved deaths of missing people”, Chester Crown Court heard.

He was convicted of Rodda’s murder by a majority jury verdict earlier in January and Mason appeared to cry as the decision was announced.

On Monday, he was sentenced to a minimum term of 28 years behind bars.

Matthew Mason denied murdering Alex Rodda (pictured). (PA/Cheshire Constabulary)

Judge Steven Everett, sentencing, said: “This was a pre-meditated murder, carefully planned and, in my judgment, ruthlessly carried out showing no empathy for your victim and a callous disregard for his family and friends.”

The judge previously remarked that Mason was convicted “on overwhelming evidence” and that he “ran this trial as long as you possibly could in the hope you could sneak away from a conviction of murder”.

The court heard that Mason, of Ollerton, Cheshire, had to deny sending “flirty” messages and an explicit photo to Rodda after the Holmes Chapel Comprehensive School pupil contacted Mason’s girlfriend in November 2019.

The wrench, used by Mason. (PA/Cheshire Constabulary)

However, around that time he started making payments to Rodda’s bank account, ultimately transferring more than £2,200 and asking relatives to borrow cash.

Agricultural engineering student Mason told the court he did have sex with Rodda, of Tabley, but thought it was “wrong” and was worried if his friends would accept him if he was gay or bisexual.

In the week up to the murder, he also searched the web for “what would happen if you kicked someone down the stairs”.

Mason picked up Rodda from his home and took him to woods in Ashley on December 12. He said he had hoped to scare him with the wrench and told him he could not afford to pay him anymore.

He said Rodda threatened to ruin him “financially or socially” and that the schoolboy grabbed the wrench and hit Mason with it.

But prosecutors said Mason’s attack launched a “brutal” attack and the court heard Rodda was left unconscious after being hit at least 15 times.

Woodland in Ashley, Cheshire, where Rodda was killed. (PA/Cheshire Constabulary)

Mason's car near the woodlands where Rodda was murdered. (PA/Cheshire Constabulary)

He then went to two pubs to meet friends the same evening after cleaning up at a friend’s farm.

Refuse collectors found Rodda’s body the next day.

His father Adam said after the guilty verdict this month: “Mason admitted killing Alex from the outset of this trial but still felt the need to put us through the trauma of this trial in an attempt to minimise his sentence.

“He never once considered the pain it would put our family through or indeed his own family.

“We have never come across a more selfish, cold and calculating person.”

