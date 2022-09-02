Matthew M. Williams To Drop Nike Zoom MMW 005 Slides

1017 ALYX 9SM's Matthew M. Williams is returning with another collaboration with the Swoosh with the release of the Nike Zoom MMW 005 Slide, which was first revealed on the brand's Spring/Summer 2023 runway.

A follow-up to their previous releases, this marks the duo's first non-sneaker drop. Much like the Nike Zoom MMW 4, the sandals arrive in a technical, futuristic design, featuring a dual-foam outsole equipped with a stability plate in between for comfort. The upper comes with perforations while the footbed features drainage holes for added breathability. Offered in "Black" and "Light Bone," the shoes are packaged in carrying bags highlighted with MMW x Nike co-branding.

Take a closer look at the designs above. The Nike Zoom MMW 005 Slide is scheduled to launch via 1017 ALYX 9SM's website on September 9.