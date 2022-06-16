Matthew M. Williams Debuts His First Perfume for Givenchy

Ever since his appointment as creative director for Givenchy, Matthew M. Williams has released a slew of ready-to-wear collections and footwear designs, as well as it-bags and Disney collaboration. This time around, the designer has debuted his first-ever perfume for the fashion house, aptly dubbed "MMW."

The unisex fragrance arrives as part of Givenchy Beauty's La Collection Particulière series. "I focused on two scents which I love, Palo Santo (sacred wood in Spanish) and Cedarwood," the creative explained, further describing the scent: "Layered with cardamom and citrus notes the combination creates a fresh elegant scent." The formula additionally features Haitian Vetiver and Indian Sandalwood for a woody floral and powdery aroma. In true MMW fashion, the perfume is packaged in a sleek bottle with "MMW" and Givenchy's 4G logo appearing on a metal label.

Matthew M. Williams' "MMW" La Collection Particulière perfume is now available at Givenchy's online store for $250 USD.