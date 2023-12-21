Matthew Koma Celebrates 4-Year Anniversary of Wedding to Wife Hilary Duff: 'I Love You So Much'

The couple tied the knot in December 2019

Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma clearly still have sparks.

On Thursday, songwriter and producer Koma, 36, posted an Instagram tribute to his wife, 36, in honor of their four-year wedding anniversary — with a cheeky joke about her music taste.

"4 years married today and I’m just now finding out my wife thinks a bunch of U2 songs are Creed. I love you so much @hilaryduff," Koma captioned the post, which features a photo of the pair during their wedding.

In the photo, the Lizzie McGuire alum is smiling and showing off her backside in her billowy wedding gown while her husband is in a tux, appearing elated as he leans backward in the background.



The couple initially met when they collaborated on Duff's 2015 album, Breathe In. Breathe Out. Although there wasn't an "instant spark," the actress later told Vogue that she and Koma forged "a nice friendship right off the bat."

The couple, who share daughters Banks, 4, and Mae, 2½, was first linked romantically in early 2017 and dated on-and-off for several years.

"We knew we just had to be together because we tried a bunch of times to be apart, and that didn't work out for either one of us," Duff told PEOPLE in 2021.

The How I Met Your Father star shares son Luca, 11 with ex-husband Mike Comrie,



On Dec. 12, Duff revealed she's expecting her fourth baby, her third with Koma,

In an Instagram post, the "With Love" singer shared a photo of her family's holiday card, which featured her three kids and Koma as they posed in a bedroom. Duff placed her hand on her baby bump, looking surprised while Banks hung from the bed's rafters and Mae sat on the ground with a guitar.

Luca sat in an armchair, holding a video game controller while Koma posed on the bed, one eyebrow up. "So much for silent nights," the card read. "Love, the Duff-Bair-Comrie Crew."



Duff also shared the back of her holiday card, which featured individual shots her three kids. "Buckle up Buttercups, we're adding one more to this crazy bunch!" the other side said.

Koma also announced the couple's news on his Instagram, resharing the family's holiday photo. "Baby #4 is loading..." he wrote, tagging the location of his picture as "Vasectomy clinic."

