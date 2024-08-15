Matthew Judon trade grades: Who won the Patriots - Falcons deal?

Dec 17, 2023; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon (9) greets fans before a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Falcons have landed one of the best pass-rushers in the NFL with less than a month before the 2024 regular season begins.

The team reportedly acquired New England Patriots outside linebacker Matthew Judon on Wednesday in exchange for a draft pick, per multiple reports.

The massive move coincides with Judon wanting and not getting a new contract with the Patriots and the Falcons losing rookie outside linebacker Bralen Trice for the season with an ACL injury.

The Judon trade signals that both franchises, forever linked together after Super Bowl 51, trending in different directions all these years later.

Let's break down the deal and see if both teams came out on top.

The details of the trade

Falcons receive: OLB Matthew Judon

Patriots receive: 2025 third-round pick

Source: The Patriots are sending pass-rusher Matthew Judon to the Falcons for a 2025 third-round pick. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) August 14, 2024

Atlanta Falcons grade

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - FEBRUARY 27: Head coach Raheem Morris of the Atlanta Falcons speaks to the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center on February 27, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

The Falcons needed this. They needed this so badly. After years and years of trying and failing to find John Abraham's heir apparent, the team just threw up its hands and traded for an excellent veteran pass-rusher with gas left in the tank. To maximize both the contention window that Kirk Cousins gives Atlanta and even the beginning of Michael Penix Jr.'s career once he assumes the quarterback role, the Falcons had to have a player like Judon on the roster. Giving up draft capital for proven talent is effortless if you're the Falcons and you haven't been able to consistently rush the passer in more than a decade. While Judon turns 32 on Thursday and missed most of the 2023 season with injury, betting on him returning to form and playing at a high level for the next couple of seasons is absolutely worth it for Atlanta. This is just a massive win for a team expected to meaningfully contend for the playoffs this season. If you're a Falcons fan, you're on cloud 9 right now.

Grade: A

New England Patriots grade

August 8, 2024; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo watches the video boards after challenging a call on the field during the second half against the Carolina Panthers at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

If the Patriots had no intentions of extending Judon, then trading him before what's likely to be a transitional year for the franchise is a smart move. There is no shame for a team like New England to trade top-flight talent like Judon during a rebuild; the Falcons did just that with wide receiver Julio Jones in 2021 and with quarterback Matt Ryan in 2022. We're sure the Patriots will want to be as competitive as possible this fall, but all eyes in New England are on the future with quarterback Drake Maye and the young talent around him developing to their collective potential. Getting a third-round pick in next year's NFL Draft is good compensation for Judon, who was on an expiring deal and will most likely negotiate a new one with Atlanta. While it's a sign of the times to let a player like Judon go, it'll be worth it one day.

Trade grade: B+

This article originally appeared on For The Win: Matthew Judon trade grades: Who won the Patriots - Falcons deal?