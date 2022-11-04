Matthew Hoggard to appeal decision to hold Yorkshire racism trial in public - PA/Kieran Galvin

Former England bowler Matthew Hoggard is expected to appeal the decision to hold the Yorkshire racism trial in public, threatening to derail the case and plunge the whole affair into further chaos.

Telegraph Sport understands Hoggard is appealing the Cricket Disciplinary Commission decision to break precedent and try the case in public when it starts on Nov 28. If the appeal is denied, Hoggard and other witnesses could pull out.

The decision ended two decades of precedent of cricket disciplinary hearings being held in private and came after witnesses had thought they were giving evidence in private, while the England & Wales Cricket Board warned the panel it could have a “chilling effect” and jeopardise future cases.

The board also warned two prosecution witnesses would not give evidence if the case was held in public. But they also admitted their star witness, Rafiq, who applied for the hearings to be public, would pull out if it continued to be held behind closed doors.

The ECB later softened its stance telling the CDC "there is an overriding public interest in favour of a public hearing in this case, the facts and history of which are undoubtedly very exceptional".

The seven individuals charged by the ECB and Yorkshire were told on Wednesday the CDC had ruled the hearings would be public.

It is understood at least one of those charged is close to pulling out of the process and others are considering joining Hoggard in appealing the CDC’s decision.

The appeal could delay the whole case which has rumbled on for almost two years since Rafiq first went public with his claims of racism at Yorkshire.

In a written statement released by a government committee last year Rafiq claimed Hoggard called him "Raffa the kaffir" and used slurs such as "P---" and "elephant washer". He also said Hoggard would use the slurs "on a daily basis, and all day, every day". Rafiq said Hoggard had called him to apologise. Hoggard has never commented publicly on these allegations. If Hoggard's appeal is upheld and it reverts to a closed hearing then Rafiq will pull out.

He issued a statement on Thursday through his legal representatives Mishcon de Reya, saying: "My position has always been that the hearing should be in public, so that all parties involved can be held properly accountable. Racism in cricket should never again be brushed under the carpet."

Former England players Michael Vaughan and Tim Bresnan are willing to go along with the case being held in public and will cooperate with the CDC hearing.

Hoggard was approached for comment.