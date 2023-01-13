Matthew Hedges: UAE is smearing me by sharing medical records and intimate photos

Patrick Sawer
Matthew Hedges was imprisoned for six months by the United Arab Emirates - Christopher Pledger for The Telegraph
A Gulf state has been accused of smearing a British academic it jailed for spying by circulating a dossier of intimate information about him - including a psychiatric report and photographs of him in his cell.

Matthew Hedges, who was imprisoned for six months by the United Arab Emirates, has condemned the document as a gross invasion of privacy, saying it has compounded the post-traumatic stress disorder he has suffered since his release.

The academic was accused of spying for MI6 and sentenced to life in jail in November 2018 after being arrested at Dubai airport on May 5 that year, as he tried to leave the UAE.

He was eventually released later that November under the terms of a presidential pardon.

Mr Hedges has consistently maintained that he was subjected to cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment while in detention.

But in what he says is an attempt to undermine his credibility the UAE has now released the document containing personal details about him and his family.

Dossier circulated by London embassy

The dossier, being circulated to media outlets by the UEA embassy in London, was originally submitted to the UN Committee Against Torture in June last year, after Mr Hedges gave evidence to the committee about his ordeal.

In the 19-page document UAE officials claim that he was treated at all times with “respect and dignity” and was never subjected to “any instance of torture or other cruel, inhuman or degrading treament or punishment”.

It includes images taken by CCTV of Mr Hedges in his windowless cell, meeting his doctor and making a phone call.

The dossier even includes an image showing him with his wife Daniela Tejada in July 2018, during the one visit she was allowed.

Mr Hedges told The Telegraph the release of the dossier has caused him deep distress.

“I had a panic attack when I saw those CCTV images, as it was the first time I had seen pictures from this time. It brought me straight back. They were spying on me during the only meeting I had with Dani. Seeing her in the pictures was the hardest part.”

'This is from a supposed UK ally'

Mr Hedges, who completed his PhD at Durham University, likened the tactics of the UAE in releasing such a document to those adopted by the likes of the East German secret police to undermine their opponents.

“It shows how low they are willing to go to release this document. This is what the Stasi would do to undermine victims in front of their family and social group - and this is from a supposed ally of the UK,” he said.

The UAE authorities forced Mr Hedges into a video confession before announcing the presidential pardon.

The Foreign Office insisted that he was not an agent and that the claim he was an MI6 spy was “without foundation”.

The dossier on Mr Hedges purports to show that he was well treated, including photographs of him sitting on a mattress, which doubled as his bed, reading a book.

But Mr Hedges points out that the images were taken only after his confession, by which point he had been held in detention at Abu Dhabi CID building, close to Zayed University, for several months.

'I was force fed a cocktail of drugs'

He was freed on bail for around three weeks on October 29 2018, before returning to custody ahead of his release.

“I had to sleep on the floor several months before a mattress was produced for me,” Mr Hedges said. “For the first few months the light was on day and night.”

Mr Hedges says a number of other photographs crop out soldiers in the room.

“The picture of me on the phone has been cropped so that you don’t see the guards and soldiers listening to what I was saying on speakerphone. It’s like a hostage situation,” he said.

“The state security personnel were ever present. They would shout at the Indian doctor administering pills to me. I was force fed a cocktail of drugs. The doctors were told what to do.”

In the dossier the UAE authorities maintain that Mr Hedges was allowed to shower once a week in accordance with the UN’s minimum standards rules for prisoners.

But Mr Hedges, who says he was interrogated for as much as 15 hours a day, points out that before his confession his showers were restricted to once a month and that at one stage he wore the same clothes for eight weeks.

He also rejects the UAE’s claim that he did not complain about his treatment while in detention as “laughable”.

“The last thing you want to do in those situations is raise a complaint that would result in you being held longer,” he said. “You are just desperate to leave. Why would you criticise those holding you, they have the power to do anything and they let you know it.”

Mr Hedges added: “Their dossier is dated the day after I gave evidence to the committee against torture at the United Nations in Geneva, where we were being harassed and photographed by their delegation and their police attaché in London.

“It was openly thuggish. It’s done to pressure and intimidate me, to shut me up. They are operating in the same way that the Russians and the Chinese do.”

He said: “You have to ask yourself why they are releasing this dossier now? The UAE is a hub for anti-sanctions activity by the Russians and I’ve recently highlighted this. This is a way of discrediting me.”

UAE: Care and treatment entirely proper

The UAE government says Mr Hedges was convicted following a fair trial and was treated in accordance to international standards while in detention.

In a statement the UAE government said: “Mr Hedges’ ongoing, well-financed, and intensifying campaign, and the escalation of his false claims in the public domain, has persuaded the UAE to provide some balancing information to media.

“The release of reports and imagery from Mr Hedges’ time in UAE detention was considered carefully, and was prompted by Mr Hedges’ continued and false accusations about his treatment. As the material shows, and contrary to his ongoing claims, Mr Hedges received entirely proper care and treatment.

“He had bedding, reading materials, a television, access to family, consular officials and lawyers and extensive medical care. He was never subjected to, or threatened with, either torture or cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment of any sort.”

