Matthew Downing passes for 3 TDs, Rushawn Baker rushes for 3 more, and Elon races by Campbell 50-27

ELON, N.C. (AP) — Matthew Downing threw for 251 yards and three touchdowns, Rushawn Baker rushed for 154 yards and three scores, and Elon raced past Campbell 50-27 on Saturday.

Elon (3-6, 2-3 Coastal Athletic Association) won at home for the first time this season.

Downing found Chandler Brayboy for a 66-yard touchdown on Elon's first offensive play of the game. Later in the frame, Ishmel Atkins returned a blocked extra-point attempt to the opposite end zone to give Elon a 16-6 lead.

Brayboy returned the second-half kickoff 51 yards and then scored on a 36-yard grab for a 33-13 lead. He caught eight passes for 183 yards and two touchdowns.

Luke Barnes connected from 28-yards out for his first career field goal to give Elon a 26-13 lead. He added a 32-yarder for a 36-13 lead midway through the third quarter.

Mike Chandler II was 22 of 39 for 355 yards and four touchdowns for Campbell (3-6, 1-4). Randall King and Sincere Brown each had seven catches, 135-plus yards and two touchdowns. Chandler also carried 10 times for 51 yards.

Brown has three touchdown catches of 50 yards or more in his last two games, including a 70-yarder against Elon. King, a freshman, made his first career touchdown grab in the first quarter.

The Associated Press