Matthew Broderick Says He Knew Sarah Jessica Parker Was 'the One' After the First Time He Saw Her

Sometimes, you just know — just ask Matthew Broderick!

During a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Broderick opened up about when he knew he wanted to spend the rest of his life with his wife Sarah Jessica Parker. The actor said it was one of the easiest decisions he's ever made.

"Oh, the first time I met her," Broderick said. "I saw her walking down the street and thought 'That's it.'"

Later, Cohen asked what qualities Broderick admires the most about the Sex and the City star. "Humor and wisdom," the actor said.

Broderick and Parker tied the knot in 1997 and share three kids together, son James Wilkie, 19, and twin daughters Tabitha Hodge and Marion Loretta Elwell, 12.

Currently, they're starring alongside each other in the Broadway play Plaza Suite. In it, Broderick and Parker play three different couples checking into the Plaza hotel. It marks the first longstanding acting project the pair have been a part of together.

Broderick recently spoke about acting with his wife on the 2020 SiriusXM radio show Quarantined with Bruce, praising Parker's performance and her style as an actress.

Sarah Jessica Parker as "Nora Hubley" and Matthew Broderick as "Roy Hubley" take their first curtain call for Neil Simon's "Plaza Suite" on Broadway at The Hudson Theatre on February 25, 2022 in New York City.

Bruce Glikas/Getty

"You know, speaking of how talented my wife is, I should also say that getting to do this play, even though we only just did it in Boston for a little while ... she was so, so good in it," he said.

"I really had never acted with her onstage and hadn't really acted with her at all. And I was just reminded of how funny and smart and what a great comic actor she is — or actor, never mind the comic part," Broderick continued. "She's very good at it. So I hope everybody gets to see her do it."

Plaza Suite was expected to open pre-pandemic, but was pushed two years due to Broadway closures. It's now playing at the Hudson Theater through July 6.