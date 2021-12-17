Matthew Bourne’s Nutcracker! at Sadler’s Wells review: Lip-smackingly delicious

(Johan Persson)

If there was ever a week to make you crave an escape to Sweetieland, this is the one. On cue, Matthew Bourne’s toothsome take on the Nutcracker returns to Sadler’s Wells after a decade’s absence, scrummily reupholstered in buttercream and juicy fruits. Cute but never queasy, it makes for the sweetest of treats.Traditionally, Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker is a crowd-pleasing yet tricky ballet – gorgeous score, fine dancing, a head-scratchingly meagre plot. Bourne’s version (first seen in 1992) keeps young Clara’s lovelorn quest for her nutcracker central to the show: it’s heart-stopping as well as mouthwatering.Ever feel like you’re living in a particularly grim Dickensian workhouse? You’ll recognise the opening act. Anthony Ward’s orphanage design offers fifty shades of grey, and not in a horny way. A sourpuss matron holds sway, fun withering in her gaze, squashing the orphans’ spirits. Clara (Cordelia Braithwaite), our unquenchable heroine in smock and pigtails, keeps hope alight.Vaguely benevolent visitors pay a festive visit, but the owners’ perfectly horrid children – smirking Fritz and preening Sugar – grab all the gifts and guzzle the chocs. As soon as the visitors leave, the decorations are snatched down, the spindly tree hefted out the window. Fun seems done.

Fun seems done for the denizen’s of Clara’s orphanage (Johan Persson)

But as midnight strikes, Clara’s nutcracker doll – an unnerving ventriloquist’s dummy – comes to life, strangely reminiscent of the buff, tender-hearted lad she fancies. Harsh reality melts into a snow-globe skating scene, everyone swaying in white scarves and pompoms. It’s enchanting, until spiteful Sugar (Ashley Shaw) in her spangled snood ensnares the befuddled nutcracker (Harrison Dowzell).Clara fetches up in Sweetieland – a lovingly lurid, candy-pink fantasia. Everyone looks good enough to eat, and the link between sugar and sex is winkingly apparent. There’s a lot of inappropriate licking. Standout sweeties include Monique Jonas’ roguish liquorice allsort, and Jonathan Luke Baker’s frankly lubricious knickerbocker glory, undulating in his cherry-topped wig. There’s a bevy of marshmallow party girls, all fluff and wiggle, while Dominic North’s superb Fritz becomes a sticky-fingered scene-stealer in whipped-cream epaulettes. The apotheosis of Ward’s design is a three-tiered cake – the dancers spiral around the royal icing, licking everything in sight. They’re candied, carnal and completely off their profiteroles.

It’s finger-lickin good (Johan Persson)

As Clara, Braithwaite keeps a secure hold on the audience’s affections, as witty as she’s woebegone, searching for recognition in the eyes of her sugar-struck beloved. At its fondant centre, Bourne’s Nutcracker is a fable about growing up, following your heart as well as your greedy eyes. With a live orchestra to relish every frosting swoop of Tchaikovsky’s score and a faultless cast of hundreds and thousands (well, 20, if you’re picky), it’s pure sugar rush. Who says we don’t deserve nice things?

Sadler’s Wells, to January 30, sadlerswells.com