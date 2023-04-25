‘McGregor Forever’: Netflix Reveals First Look at UFC Champion Conor McGregor’s Upcoming Docu-series (TV News Roundup)

Netflix has released a first look at its upcoming docu-series “McGregor Forever,” which provides audiences a peek into Ultimate Fighting Champion Conor McGregor’s official comeback. Produced by Religion of Sports, the four part series is set to premiere on May 17.

“Conor is unlike anyone I’ve ever collaborated with. As one of his trainers described him, he’s an entirely unreasonable man,” said Gotham Chopra, co-founder of Religion of Sports. “And for that reason, it’s impossible not to watch and be fascinated by. Don’t look away because I guarantee you, you will definitely miss something inexplicably wild.”

Chopra directed and executive produced the series alongside McGregor, Ameeth Sankaran, Giselle Parets, Audie Attar, Peter Berg and Matt Goldberg.

See the “McGregor Forever” first-look teaser below.

RENEWALS

Dating drama series “A La Carte” returns to AMC’s Allblk for a second season with Kandi Burruss, Juan Gil and Xavier Avila returning as series regulars. Season 2 will also welcome Shani Marq in the role of Misha, along with India Love and Alex Jacke.

“This season, the cast will continue their independent and collective journey discovering and unraveling who they are through the lens of comedy, love, sex, fire, and trial & error,” according to the AMC Networks logline. Dijon Talton is showrunner and executive producer along with Meagan Good. “A La Carte” was created by Breanna Hogan.

DATES

NBC Sports’ Matthew Berry is joining the network’s 149th Kentucky Derby coverage in the segment “Handicapping 101 with Matthew Berry,” which will air during the “Derby Day Show” on May 6 at 12 p.m. on NBC and Peacock. His coverage of the Derby will be a big shift from his usual NFL season analysis and commentating.

Leading up to the race, Berry will also host a special edition of “Fantasy Football Hour” via Peacock on May 4. He will be hosting live from the Derby’s home of Churchill Downs, and will joined by Jay Croucher, Connor Rogers and special guest Drew Dinsick.

“Being at the Kentucky Derby is a sports bucket list moment for me as a long-time fan and viewer of the race,” Berry said.

“Getting to do my show from historic Churchill Downs and then be a part of NBC’s coverage of The 149th Kentucky Derby is awesome. I promise to wait till I’m off air to start in on the mint juleps.”

The CW announced that two new international acquired drama series, “The Rising” and “Barons,” will make their U.S. debuts on Monday, May 29. “The Rising,” a new supernatural crime thriller, will premiere at 8 p.m. and “Barons,” a Australian surfer drama, will premiere at 9 p.m.

“The Rising” follows a deceased young woman, Neve Kelly (Clara Rugaard) who soon discovers she was murdered. Neve decides to then hunt for her killer, and with the help of her newfound supernatural abilities she’s able to go where the police can’t. The Sky Studios production was adapted from the Belgian crime thriller “Beau Séjour” and is written by Pete McTighe (“The Pact”) and Charlotte Wolf (“The Last Kingdom”). Serena Thompson, Julian Stevens and Pete McTighe all serve as executive producers. Ed Lilly is lead director.

The eight-part series “Barons” follows two best friends who create two rival iconic surf brands. But as their separate success increases, their relationship begins to fall apart. And as the two are pulled deeper into the world of corporate politics, jealousy, homophobia and racial tension, their friendship fades as their rivalry intensifies. Created by Liz Doran (“Please Like Me”), Michael Lawrence (“Bra Boys”) and John Molloy (“The Gloaming”), and directed by Shawn Seet in collaboration with surf director Taylor Steele. “Barons” is a Micanical Media, 2 Jons and Fremantle Australia production.

Web3 studio Toonstar’s adult-animated series “Space Junk” will be available to stream on May 19 following its world premiere at Consensus 2023, the studio announced Tuesday.

The animated workplace comedy, which follows the lives of intergalactic garbage collectors, was written by Dominic Russo and stars Jon Heder and Tony Cavalero. “Space Junk” is powered by the Theta blockchain, allowing audiences to mint NFTs of the show beginning May 15.

“With each series released this year, we’ve pushed the technology forward to broaden opportunities for creators and fans to engage with the story world and take part in building new hit IP,” said John Attanasio, founder of Toonstar. “With ‘Space Junk’ we’re taking it even further, merging great content with game play that will launch a new Web3-enabled model of interactive entertainment.”

The series will feature a character solely voiced by AI-generated software, an industry first. “Toonstar is absolutely showing the broader entertainment industry how Web3 can open doors for new creators and create crazy, engaged fan communities, and uncover great new IP for Hollywood,” said Heder.

CASTING

Chris Diamantopoulos is set to star in Aircraft Pictures and Untitled Entertainment’s upcoming family comedy series “Mapletown,” which will begin filming in Canada shortly.

“Mapletown” is set on a small Canadian island, following the story of a teenager who becomes mayor of the town. After being elected, she asks her middle-aged opponent, Detwiler (portrayed by Diamantopoulos), to be her chief of staff. The show is described as “‘Malcolm in the Middle’ meets ‘Northern Exposure’ with heart and bite, [capturing] the tension between old-school islanders and brand-new transplants who come to need one another against all odds.”

“‘Mapletown’ promises to be a lot of laughs with its quirky and diverse characters,” said Aircraft Pictures co-founders Anthony Leo and Andrew Rosen. “We are excited to be working with Untitled Entertainment, along with Chris, Adam and Peter in creating this fun show for all audiences.”

Diamantopoulos created the series alongside Adam Barken and Peter Lockyer.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

FilmRise has appointed Jim Brown to the position of director of digital distribution and programming. Brown previously served as the content sales and distribution director at BBC Studios.

Brown will focus on expanding FilmRise’s digital distribution footprint by licensing content to partners for their AVOD and/or FAST platforms while working alongside FilmRise’s content sales team, conducting contract negotiations, deal compliance and monitoring key performance metrics.

“Jim has an unparalleled amount of experience in licensing and deal negotiations with global streaming platforms, which will add tremendously to FilmRise’s overall growth,” said Melissa Wohl, SVP, head of content sales at FilmRise. “His background with niche content and specialty streamers is going to be incredibly valuable with our extensive library of genre programming.”

AWARD SHOWS

CBS and Pluto TV will host “The Tony Awards: Act One,” a pre-show full of live, exclusive Tony Awards content on Sunday, June 11, at 3:30-5:00 p.m. PT., the networks announced Tuesday.

The pre-show will be available to stream on Pluto TV where audiences can tune in via smart TV, streaming device, mobile app or online for free. Following the streaming, the 76th annual Tony Awards will air from 5:00-8:00 p.m. PT on the CBS Television Network, in addition to streaming live and on-demand on Paramount+.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Pluto TV to kick off this year’s Tony Awards celebration,” said Jack Sussman, executive vice president of specials, music, live events and alternative programming at CBS. “This cross-company partnership allows us to utilize the breadth of the Paramount Global family to bring the best of Broadway into homes of more viewers than ever before.”

Academy Award winner Ariana DeBose will host the awards show live from the United Palace in New York City’s Washington Heights. The 76th show will honor theater professionals on Broadway from the 2022-2023 season.

The Tony Awards is produced in collaboration with Tony Award Productions, a joint venture of the Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing, and White Cherry Entertainment. Ricky Kirshner and Glenn Weiss are executive producers for White Cherry Entertainment. Weiss will serve as director.

INITIATIVES

The Native American Media Alliance has announced its new class of Native American Showrunner Program fellows.

The 2023 Native American Showrunner Program fellows are Kris Crenwelge, Matthew Rochester and Benjamin Flores. Crenwelge hails as a staff writer on “True Lies” and Netflix’s “Spirit Rangers.” Rochester was previously a fellow in the 3rd Annual LA Skins Feature Film Writers Lab and is currently writing a comic book adaptation with Image Comics. Finally, Flores was a 2022 Native American Media Alliance TV Writers Lab fellow, and he now works on an upcoming STARZ series.

Throughout the fellowship, participants work hand in hand with showrunner mentors, gaining feedback on their work and expanding their writing abilities. Through one-on-one mentoring, fellows grow their professional skills throughout the duration of the program.

“This program continues to create new paths for talented indigenous writers,” said Patricia Gomes, executive director of the Barcid Foundation. “As writers find challenges to build, develop and maintain their creative careers, we find avenues to support them in their journey.”

The 4th Annual Native American Showrunner Program is sponsored by Bad Robot, Comcast NBCUniversal, Pop Culture Collaboration and A+E Networks.

