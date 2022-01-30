‘It matters on Selection Sunday.’ Breaking down the 2022 SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

·10 min read
Vasha Hunt/AP

The Southeastern Conference has often been proclaimed the best league in college basketball in 2021-22. On Saturday, the SEC knocked off a pair of top-five teams on its way to winning the SEC/Big 12 Challenge for the second year in a row.

Alabama’s 87-78 upset of No. 4 Baylor and Kentucky’s 80-62 win at No. 5 Kansas helped boost the SEC to a 6-4 victory in the ninth annual midseason collision of the two Power Five leagues.

The SEC picked up victories Saturday from No. 1 Auburn, No. 12 Kentucky, Alabama, Arkansas, Florida and Mississippi. Winners from the Big 12 were No. 13 Texas Tech, No. 23 Iowa State, Texas and Texas Christian.

After top-ranked Auburn defeated Oklahoma on Saturday, Tigers Coach Bruce Pearl explained the significance of winning the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

“This Challenge matters,” he said. “It matters on Selection Sunday.”

The Big 12 has won four of the nine Challenges, the SEC three, and there have been two ties.

The Big 12 won the first three challenges 7-3, 6-4 and 7-3 and then did so again, 6-4, in 2018-19. The leagues split 5-5 in both 2016-17 and 2019-20. Before Saturday, the SEC won the challenge 6-4 in 2017-18 and 5-4 last season (when the Kentucky-Texas game was canceled because of COVID-19).

The overall record now stands at 48 wins for the Big 12 vs. 41 for the SEC.

Kentucky improved to 5-3 in the Challenge after its victory at Kansas.

Across the nine years, UK has lost to Baylor, beat Texas, lost to Kansas, lost to Kansas, beat West Virginia, beat Kansas, beat Texas Tech, beat Kansas and had one game canceled.

Since there are 14 SEC teams and only 10 Big 12 schools, four from the SEC have to sit out each season. Missing out on this year’s Challenge were Texas A&M, South Carolina, Georgia and Vanderbilt.

Here is how Saturday’s action played out:

SEC wins

No. 12 Kentucky 80, No. 5 Kansas 62: Keion Brooks scored 27 points as Kentucky manhandled the Jayhawks in Lawrence, Kan.

The Wildcats grabbed a 20-point halftime lead in Allen Fieldhouse and cruised to improve to 24-10 all-time in the series. Kansas had won four of the past five coming in. The last Kentucky win in Allen Fieldhouse was in 1985.

Oscar Tshiebwe had a double-double with 17 points and 14 rebounds for Kentucky (17-4), which also got 12 points from Kellan Grady and 11 from Jacob Toppin.

Kansas (17-3) was led by Ochai Agbaji, who had 13 points, 10 in the second half. But the two-time reigning Big 12 Player of the Week was held well below his Big 12-leading 21.3 points per game. Christian Braun also had 13 points.

No. 1 Auburn 86, Oklahoma 68: Jabari Smith bounced back from a rough shooting night with 23 points and 12 rebounds and Walker Kessler scored 21 to lead the host Tigers.

Auburn (20-1) built a big lead, lost most of it and then dominated the final minutes for its nation-leading 17th consecutive win.

Smith was just 2-of-15 shooting for five points in a 55-54 win over Missouri on Tuesday. He and Kessler took over this one.

The 7-foot-1 Kessler was 9-of-11 from the floor, grabbed nine rebounds and blocked four shots. He also hit his fourth and fifth three-pointers of the season.

Jordan Goldwire led Oklahoma (13-8) with a career-high 19 points. Umoja Gibson scored 14 points and Tanner Groves had 13.

Alabama 87, No. 4 Baylor 78: Jaden Shackelford scored 19 points and had nine rebounds as the visiting Crimson Tide knocked off a top-five team.

Alabama (14-7) has now beaten three teams that reached the Final Four last season. Along with the defending champion Bears, the Crimson Tide defeated then-No. 1 Gonzaga in early December and topped Houston a week later.

The Crimson Tide led by four points with under three minutes to play, then freshman J.D. Davison scored seven of his 14 points to seal the win.

Jahvon Quinerly scored 20 points for Alabama, Juwan Gary had 15 and Keon Ellis 11.

Baylor (18-3) played without its leading scorer, LJ Cryer, who’s had foot soreness. James Akinjo, who was the Bears’ top scorer two weeks ago before a back injury limited his minutes, had just eight points and didn’t hit his first basket until midway through the second half.

Jeremy Sochan scored 17 for Baylor and Adam Flagler had 16.

Arkansas 77, West Virginia 68: Au’Diese Toney scored 19 points and host Arkansas never trailed to win its sixth straight.

Arkansas is now 4-4 in the challenge series, going 4-0 at home and 0-4 on the road.

The Razorbacks (16-5) led by as many as 19 points in the second half after JD Notae’s layup with 16:06 to play, but West Virginia rallied, getting within five points after a 13-0 run capped by a Jalen Bridges layup with 12:24 to make it 54-49.

Toney answered with five straight points to push the Razorbacks’ lead back to double digits and Jaylin Williams added a three-point play to make it an 8-0 run for a 62-49 advantage. The Mountaineers (13-7) got within 68-62 on Sean McNeil’s three-pointer with 4:44 left, but Arkansas again pushed its lead back to double digits until Taz Sherman’s layup with :24 seconds left got West Virginia within nine with its final points.

Florida 81, Oklahoma State 72: Tyree Appleby scored 13 of his season-high 21 points in the second half as host Florida rallied after the break.

After trailing by as many as 16 points in the first half, Florida outscored Oklahoma State 49-27 in the second, shooting 50% (9-of-18) from the floor and forcing 12 turnovers. The Gators also made five three-pointers, were 26-of-32 (81%) shooting from the line and blocked six shots after halftime.

Phlandrous Fleming added 14 points for Florida (13-8), which ended a two-game skid. Kowacie Reeves had 11 points and Anthony Duruji 10.

Isaac Likekele scored 14 points and Bryce Thompson had 12 for Oklahoma State (10-10).

Mississippi 67, Kansas State 56: Daeshun Ruffin scored 13 of his 17 in the second half and Ole Miss dealt visiting Kansas State its third straight loss.

Luis Rodriguez added 10 points for the Rebels (11-10), who shot 45%, 15% better than Kansas State.

Mark Smith collected his fifth double-double this season, scoring 18 of his 20 points in the second half and grabbing 16 rebounds for the Wildcats (10-10). Nijel Pack scored 18 points, making six of Kansas State’s 11 three-pointers, and had seven assists.

Big 12 wins

No. 13 Texas Tech 76, Mississippi State 50: Adonis Arms had 16 points and seven assists as the Red Raiders stayed undefeated at home.

Kevin Obanor added 13 points while Mylik Wilson had 12 and Bryson Williams 10 for Texas Tech (16-5), which is 13-0 at home this season. Marcus Santos-Silva had nine rebounds.

Mississippi State (13-7) had a season-high 22 turnovers while scoring its fewest points this season. The Bulldogs never led after Arms made the first of his three threes less than three minutes into the game.

Bulldogs leading scorer Iverson Molinar was held to 12 points, nearly seven below his season average that was tied for second in the SEC, and had a team-high five turnovers. DJ. Jeffries had 11 points and Rocket Watts 10.

TCU 77, No. 19 LSU 68: Chuck O’Bannon scored 16 of his career-high 19 points after halftime, including three consecutive three-pointers from basically the same spot and host TCU held on to beat slumping LSU.

TCU (14-4) had its largest lead at 50-34 with 15:59 left after O’Bannon’s third consecutive three in a 76-second span from the right wing.

Even though the Tigers (16-5) were able to cut that deficit to one after a 20-5 run over the next 6 1/2 minutes that Tari Eason began with six consecutive points, they were never able to take the lead. LSU lost for the fourth time in five games.

Mike Miles had 19 points, eight rebounds and six assists for the Frogs. Damion Baugh added 14 points.

No. 23 Iowa State 67, Missouri 50: Izaiah Brockington scored 15 points and Tyrese Hunter added 14 for the host Cyclones.

Brockington converted all eight of his free throw attempts and made three three-pointers for Iowa State (16-5).

DaJuan Gordon led Missouri (8-12) with 15 points. Amari Davis scored 11.

Texas 52, No. 18 Tennessee 51: Courtney Ramey scored 18 points to lead the Longhorns (16-5) to the upset in a defensive slugfest in Austin.

Texas was in command most of the second half, but a furious rally by the Volunteers (14-6) tied the game at 51. Timmy Allen sank one of two free throws with six seconds remaining to provide the winning margin.

A three-point attempt by Tennessee’s Josiah-Jordan James missed the mark at the buzzer, and the Vols’ three-game winning streak came to an end.

Tennessee trailed 51-35 with 5:32 left to play before tying the game with a late 16-0 run.

Zakai Zeigler led Tennessee with 12 points.

Saturday’s SEC/Big 12 Challenge scores

No. 12 Kentucky 80, No. 5 Kansas 62

No. 1 Auburn 86, Oklahoma 68

Alabama 87, No. 4 Baylor 78

Arkansas 77, West Virginia 68

Florida 81, Oklahoma State 72

Ole Miss 67, Kansas State 56

No. 13 Texas Tech 76, Mississippi State 50

TCU 77, No. 19 LSU 68

No. 23 Iowa State 67, Missouri 50

Texas 52, No. 18 Tennessee 51

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • ECHL suspends Jacob Panetta for remainder of season due to racial gesture

    Jacob Panetta's 2021-22 ECHL season is over.

  • Maple Leafs' power play thriving despite apparent flaw

    The Leafs' power play is going to be a fascinating thing to track over the second half of the season.

  • Canucks get Miller, Martin back from COVID, add Pearson to protocol

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks got two players back from the NHL's COVID-19 protocol ahead of a crucial matchup with the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday. J.T. Miller missed two games and goalie Spencer Martin missed Sunday's outing after testing positive for the virus. Miller leads the Canucks (18-19-4) in scoring with 12 goals and 27 assists in 39 appearances. Martin has split the season between taxi squad and the American Hockey League's Abbotsford Canucks, and made his debut for Vancouver on Fr

  • Laughton scores in OT, Flyers top Kings to snap 13-game skid

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Scott Laughton scored 2:22 into overtime, Cam Atkinson had a pair of goals in regulation and assisted on the game-winner, and the Philadelphia Flyers snapped a franchise-record 13-game losing streak with a 4-3 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday. Laughton scored on the rebound of Atkinson’s shot as the Flyers picked up their first victory since Dec. 29. Viktor Arvidsson had a goal and an assist, and Arthur Kaliyev and Anze Kopitar also scored for the Kings. Los Ang

  • Bennett scores in OT, Panthers come back to beat Sharks 5-4

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sam Bennett scored 1:08 into overtime and the Florida Panthers came from behind to beat the San Jose Sharks 5-4 on Saturday night for their ninth straight victory at home. Jonathan Huberdeau had a goal and two assists, and Gustav Forsling added a goal and an assist for Florida. Aleksander Barkov and Mason Marchment also scored, and Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 30 shots in front of a season-high crowd of 18,152. The Panthers (31-9-5), who lead the NHL with 67 points, have won thr

  • US names 222 to Olympic team; 4 athletes are 5-timers

    COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — The 222-person U.S. Olympic roster revealed Monday includes four athletes making their fifth trip to the Games: Shaun White and Lindsey Jacobellis in snowboarding, Katie Uhlaender in skeleton and John Shuster in curling. There are 115 men and 107 women on the roster, which ties for the second-biggest contingent the U.S. has ever sent to the Games. The opening ceremony for the Beijing Olympics is Feb. 4, with some of the curling action beginning on Feb. 2. Most athl

  • US forward Weah to miss Canada game due to vaccine issue

    TORONTO (AP) — United States forward Tim Weah was unable to travel to Canada for Sunday’s World Cup qualifier because he did not meet the vaccination requirements to cross the Canadian border, coach Gregg Berhalter said Saturday. Weah, who was involved in the play that led to the winning goal in Thursday’s 1-0 victory over El Salvador, has received one vaccine dose and was infected with COVID-19 before he could receive his second shot, Berhalter said. Weah meets the vaccination standards in Fran

  • Calgary Stampeders re-sign five-time all-star kicker Rene Paredes

    CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have re-signed five-time CFL all-star kicker Rene Paredes. Paredes was set to become a free agent next month, but instead is returning to the team he has spent 10 seasons and won two Grey Cups with. “Rene has consistently proven himself to be one of the most dependable kickers in the CFL and we’re pleased to have him back for another season,” said Stampeders president and general manager John Hufnagel in a press release. Paderes had a league-leading 155 points ov

  • Analysis: Andy Reid helped pave the way for young coaches

    Andy Reid was a young, offensive-minded coach who hadn’t even been a coordinator when Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie hired him to lead a franchise out of despair 23 years ago. Now, Reid and three much younger, offensive gurus are the last coaches standing. The NFL’s Final Four teams each feature a head coach with a strong offensive pedigree who took different paths to reach this point. Reid just happens to be two decades older than all of them. The 63-year-old Reid leads the Kansas City

  • Clippers rally for 2nd straight night to top Magic, 111-102

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Luke Kennard scored 17 points, Amir Coffey added 15 and the Clippers rallied to defeat the Orlando Magic 111-102 on Wednesday night, one day after Los Angeles matched the second-largest comeback in NBA history. The Clippers were down by maximum of 14 points on Wednesday, and trailed by two to start the fourth quarter, in which they outscored the Magic 35-24. While it wasn't as impressive as the 35-point deficit LA rallied from against the Washington Wizards on Tuesday, it wa

  • Jets snap 6 game winless streak with 4-1 win over Blues

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Paul Stastny scored twice, Eric Comrie made 24 saves in his first start since early last month and the Winnipeg Jets beat the St. Louis Blues 4-1 on Saturday to snap a six-game winless streak. Nate Schmidt and Kyle Connor also scored for Winnipeg. Comrie started for the first time since Dec. 5, with Connor Hellebuyck making 13 straight starts. Vladimir Tarasenko scored for St. Louis, and Ville Husso made 20 saves in his first loss in seven starts since returning from a lower bod

  • Senators captain Tkachuk to replace injured teammate Batherson at all-star weekend

    Ottawa Senators forward Brady Tkachuk has been added to the Atlantic Division's roster for the upcoming NHL all-star weekend. Tkachuk replaces Drake Batherson, who was injured in Ottawa's 5-0 win over visiting Buffalo on Tuesday night when he was shoved into the boards by Sabres goalie Aaron Dell. It's the second all-star nod for Tkachuk, who replaced injured Toronto centre Auston Matthews in 2020. Tkachuk has 27 points (12 goals, 15 assists) in 33 games this season, his fourth since being selec

  • Alberta's 1st fully accessible community rink to have grand opening on Saturday

    After five years of development, Alberta's first fully accessible outdoor community rink is slated to have its grand opening Saturday in northwest Calgary. The Parkdale Community Association (PCA) began exploring options to replace its community rink when the facility reached the end of its 30-year lifespan a few years ago. But when association members asked if accessibility was an issue for seniors, persons with disabilities and sledge hockey players, the vision for the rink changed, director J

  • Jets snap 6 game winless streak with 4-1 win over Blues

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Paul Stastny scored twice, Eric Comrie made 28 saves in his first start since early last month and the Winnipeg Jets beat the St. Louis Blues 4-1 on Saturday to snap a six-game winless streak. “It wasn't too fun losing those games,” Jets forward Pierre-Luc Dubois said. “For us to come in here against a good team and play the right way, I think it could really be a good thing for us.” Nate Schmidt and Kyle Connor also scored for Winnipeg. Comrie started for the first time since D

  • Capitals beat Stars, former teammate Holtby 5-0

    DALLAS (AP) — Nicklas Backstrom had a goal and two assists and Vitek Vanecek had 30 saves for his second shutout of the season as the Washington Capitals beat former teammate Braden Holtby and the Dallas Stars 5-0 on Friday night. Trevor van Riemsdyk, Tom Wilson, John Carlson and Connor McMichael also scored for the Capitals, who won in regulation for the first time since Jan. 15. Evgeny Kuznetsov also had two assists. Holtby allowed all five goals and stopped 22 shots before being replaced afte

  • Matthews produces shootout winner as Maple Leafs edge Ducks 4-3

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs mixed up their line combinations in the hopes of harvesting a more balanced attack. Still, the familiarity of their top players performing together on the power play produced a shootout win Wednesday. The Maple Leafs still needed shootout goals from Jason Spezza and Auston Matthews to score a 4-3 victory over the pesky Anaheim Ducks, who overcame a two-goal deficit in the second period to send the game into overtime before an empty Scotiabank Arena because of pr

  • Kings guard Terence Davis out indefinitely with wrist injury

    ATLANTA (AP) — Sacramento Kings guard Terence Davis will be out indefinitely after injuring his right wrist in Tuesday night's loss to the Boston Celtics. Kings interim coach Alvin Gentry said before Wednesday night's game at the Atlanta Hawks the team's medical staff was “in the process of exploring all kind of treatment” for Davis. Davis took a hard fall in the 128-75 loss at Boston. The wrist injury was announced after the game. The Kings say tests on Wednesday revealed damage to tendons in t

  • Cleveland Guardians sign lease agreement through 2036

    CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians have reached an agreement to extend their lease at its downtown ballpark through at least 2036 while making improvements to the facility, team owner and CEO Paul Dolan announced Thursday. Team officials said they've obtained financing to renovate Progressive Field, a ballpark that opened for play in 1994. The cost of the improvements has been estimated at just over $200 million. Renovation work is expected to begin after the 2022 season. “We are confident

  • Stone scores winner, Golden Knights beat Lightning 3-2 in SO

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Mark Stone scored the winner in the seventh round of a shootout and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2 after blowing a two-goal lead in the third period Saturday night. Robin Lehner stopped 27 shots for the Golden Knights, including 18 combined in the third period and overtime. Brett Howden and William Carrier both had a goal and an assist. Vegas won the shootout 4-3 and finished 2-1-1 on a challenging road trip. Before the game, coach Pete DeBoer said “

  • McKeever, Arendz highlight Canada's 12-person Para nordic squad for Beijing

    Led by a pair of former flag-bearers in Brian McKeever and Mark Arendz, Canada's Para nordic team for the 2022 Beijing Paralympics was announced on Wednesday. The 12-person team includes 10 Paralympic veterans and two rookies. The team set a national record with 16 medals at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games. "This is an experienced group of athletes who have won medals under the most intense pressure at major international competitions including multiple times at the Paralympic Games," said Kate Boyd,