Matteo Moretto Transfer Column: Loic Bade, Fermin Lopez and Andriy Lunin

Matteo Moretto gives Football España exclusive information on the latest deals dominating the papers in Spain, as revealed in Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing.

Loic Bade set on Sevilla stay despite Liverpool links

Sevilla centre-back Loic Bade just renewed his contract because the player really wanted to stay in Seville, despite offers from Italy and France. It seems perhaps simple to say it, but the fact that he has renewed does not mean that he is going to stay 100%.

However, Bade’s wishes and what he wants to do will be decisive, and I should reiterate that he is doing well at Sevilla and he feels good there. At the moment, I have no knowledge of any interest from Liverpool in Bade, in spite of links this week.

Manchester United also enquired about Barcelona’s Fermin Lopez

Tottenham and Manchester United had enquired about possible conditions of a move for Barcelona midfielder Fermin Lopez, who enjoyed a brilliant summer, winning Euro 2024 with Spain, and then playing a key role in their triumph at the Olympics too. His goals from midfield have seen his stature grow in recent months.

But it is a move that never got hot because both Barcelona and Fermin did not want to know anything about a potential deal. Fermin wants to stay at the club, and Barcelona are looking into a potential contract renewal for him. For Barcelona, he is a key piece for their future.

Real Madrid finally get Andriy Lunin renewal done after doubts

Real Madrid and Ukraine goalkeeper Andriy Lunin had everything agreed to renew his deal already in March or April, bearing in mind that his previous contract was up next summer in 2025, and he could have run down his deal. Then Thibaut Courtois returned to fitness, and Carlo Ancelotti restored him to the starting team as soon as he was ready.

Let’s say that he wanted to be 100% sure of signing a new deal or not because his priority was to play regular football. After some reflection, Lunin decided to extend his contract and stay, knowing that he would have to compete for a starting spot with Courtois. If an important team comes in with an offer in the coming transfer markets, and the player asks the club to evaluate that offer, then Real Madrid will consider it. If Lunin does not request that they look at it, then they will not do so.

Matteo Moretto will be back with more transfer news in the coming days, providing exclusive information on the biggest stories in Spain and Italy.