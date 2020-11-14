Matteo Guendouzi told his Arsenal career ‘is over’ after discipline problems

Matteo Guendouzi's Arsenal career is over, according to former striker Kevin Campbell, with Mikel Arteta putting the youngster in "detention".

The 21-year-old thrived under Unai Emery and in the first few months under Arteta before growing reports of a poor attitude and a history of indiscretions behind the scenes.

Guendouzi grabbed Brighton striker Neal Maupay by the throat as Brighton beat Arsenal last season, and the midfielder has not played for the first team since.

Arteta's exclusion has stretched into this season with Guendouzi shipped out on loan at Hertha Berlin.

"I do not think he will play for Arsenal again," Campbell told Football Insider. "He doesn't have a future at Arsenal. Mikel Arteta put him in detention after the Brighton game last season, that is what it was – detention.

"A manager like Arteta wants to see that you can toe the line, take your punishment, keep your trap shut and get working. Guendouzi could not do it.

"He was given a clean slate at the start of the season, like Mezut Ozil, but they did not toe the line.

"Arteta is strong enough to exclude players he cannot trust. When a manager cannot trust you he is not going to back you.

"The good thing is they got him out on loan because you cannot afford to havie ill-disciplined players like that in and around the club. The right thing was to get him out on loan."

Read More

Arteta still working out his best Arsenal team, says Fabregas

Why Arsenal was the only choice for Gabriel despite Man United links

Saka reveals Arteta message after Villa loss as he focuses on England

‘Back where you belong’ - Arsenal’s Ozil reacts to Gunnersaurus return