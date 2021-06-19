Matteo Berrettini beats Dan Evans in straight sets to enter Queen's semi-finals

London: Matteo Berrettini followed up his win over Andy Murray with a straight sets victory over Dan Evans 7-6 (7/5), 6-3 to reach the Queen's tournament semi-finals on Friday.

The top-seeded Italian made light of the day's play being delayed by four hours due to torrential rain and exposed the gap between him and the British number one once he came through a tough first set.

The 25-year-old, ranked ninth in the world and one of 10 Italians in the top 100, broke sixth-seeded Evans to love to go 5-3 up in the second.

He will now play Australian fourth seed Alex de Minaur who defeated 2017 Wimbledon runner-up Marin Cilic 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

"In the tie-break there were a few points I did not serve well but I played better in the last few points," said Berrettini.

"Then I felt more confident, they were difficult conditions and it took time to get up to speed but I am pretty happy with my performance."

Berrettini said he was not playing Queen's for the first time just to get some practice on grass ahead of Wimbledon which gets underway on Monday week.

"I came here to win the tournament," he said.

"Obviously I think match by match and I am two steps away.

"I will think about the next one tonight but I am happy with the way I am playing and my mental attitude is really good."

The home crowd will at least have one Briton to cheer on in the semi-finals after Cameron Norrie defeated compatriot Jack Draper 6-3, 6-3.

The winner of that tie will play either Canada's second seed Denis Shapovalov or Frances Tiafoe of the United States.

Shapovalov was 6-3 ahead when play was halted for darkness with the match to be completed on Saturday.

