Mattel Unveils New Ken Doll Wearing “Barbie” Movie’s ‘I Am Kenough’ Hoodie

Pre-orders are available for Ryan Gosling's Ken doll wearing the sweatshirt from the 'Barbie' movie through Nov. 14

Mattel; Warner Bros. Mattel is selling a new Ken Doll inspired by Ryan Gosling's character in "Barbie" wearing an "I am Kenough" sweatshirt.

Now, every Ken doll can be “Kenough.”

On Monday, Mattel unveiled a new Ken doll wearing the “I Am Kenough” tie-dye sweatshirt “sculpted in Ryan Gosling’s likeness” from the Barbie movie, available to pre-order until Nov. 14.

“He may be #Kenough, but we bet you can’t get enough of him. This is your opportunity to own this Ken doll inspired by Ryan Gosling’s performance in #BarbieTheMovie,” the toy company wrote in the announcement on Instagram, which featured photos of the doll wearing the same other clothes and accessories as Gosling in the film and even waving to Barbie (Margot Robbie) like the actor in the scene.

Mattel Mattel's new Ken Doll inspired by Ryan Gosling's character in "Barbie" wearing an "I am Kenough" sweatshirt.

“He was complete and worthy just as he was. He was perfectly molded, deserving of both admiration and success. He was more than enough in Barbie Land – he was, in fact, ‘Kenough,’” Mattel described the moment that inspired Gosling’s Ken to wear the sweatshirt in the film. “Thanks to Ryan Gosling’s performance of Ken’s self-discovery in Barbie The Movie, this moment inspired millions around the world and became immediately iconic.”

The new Ken Doll Wearing “I Am Kenough” Hoodie” is just the latest miniature recreation of Gosling’s character in the Barbie movie, as well as Robbie’s Barbie, Simu Liu's Ken and Issa Rae's President Barbie — all available for purchase on Mattel’s website.



Warner Bros. Ryan Gosling as Ken in "Barbie."

Even though Gosling, like is character, is “Kenough,” the 42-year-old actor told PEOPLE at the Barbie premiere that his two daughters questioned why he wanted to play the part.

"I think they're confused as to why I would want to play Ken. They have no use for Ken," Gosling said.

He also revealed that "my kids were my introduction to [Barbie]" and that they helped him prep for the role.

"My kids were around for the months at home, as I was prepping for it," Gosling shared . "So they, inadvertently, were prepping for it too."

"And they came to set that day and were a huge sense of support and doing it with me off-camera," he added.

Gosling shares daughters Amada, 7, and Esmeralda, 8, with longtime partner, Eva Mendes.

