Mattel is hiring a 'chief Uno player' to play Uno Quatro and earn $4,444 a week for a month

Mattel wants someone to play the Uno Quatro game for four hours a day, four days a week for four weeks at $4,444.44 a week. (Richard Drew / Associated Press)

If you have four hours a day to spare for four weeks in a row, Mattel is looking to hire one lucky TikToker to be the company's new "Chief Uno Player." The pay: $4,444.44 for four weeks in a row.

The company is using the popular video-sharing app to promote its new card game, Uno Quatro, by calling for content creators to apply for the part-time position. Applicants need to have a competitive streak, “really good vibes” and be open to “challenging randos” to play this twist on the classic card game.

The chief Uno player will earn $17,777 after a month of challenging strangers on the street at Pier 17 in the Seaport neighborhood of New York City — and creating TikTok videos based on their Uno Quatro matches.

Read more: This is our 'Barbie' era: From a dream house to Margot Robbie and Issa Rae Barbie dolls

“We’re constantly looking to create new ways for fans to engage with Uno — and with the nationwide search for the first-ever Chief Uno Player, we’re bringing in-person gameplay to fans in a way they’ve never experienced before,” said Ray Adler, vice president and global head of games at Mattel, in a news release.

“We’re thrilled to offer a position to the ultimate Uno player to help introduce our brand-new game, Uno Quatro, to the world. Who wouldn’t want to spend their afternoons playing Uno — and best of all, getting paid while doing it?”

Read more: Lily Collins is the ’90s micro-doll sensation in Mattel's 'Polly Pocket,' with a script by Lena Dunham

Now through Aug. 10, applicants for chief Uno player can stitch a video from the Uno TikTok channel with a video explaining why they’re the player for the job.

The main requirements are loving Uno, being wild enough to challenge strangers on the street and being able to work in Manhattan for a month.

Applicants should be social-media savvy since they'll be creating and starring in livestreams and social content, and they must be 18 or older, based in the U.S. and ready to pack their bags and wander the pier in NYC from Sept. 13 to Oct. 7.

Sign up for L.A. Goes Out, a weekly newsletter about exploring and experiencing Los Angeles from the L.A. Times.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.