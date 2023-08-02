Mattel hiring 'chief UNO player' who will be paid over £200 per hour

The successful applicant will help test and introduce the game UNO Quatro - AP

Toy firm Mattel is hiring a “chief UNO player” who will be paid more than £200 per hour to help launch its upcoming game UNO Quatro.

The selected applicant will be expected to work four hours per day, four days per week and four consecutive weeks, earning a total of £13,926 ($17,776).

Requirements include having a love for UNO as well as “an outgoing personality to speak with and challenge anyone walking by”.

A listing on Mattel’s website states the game is a “classic four-in-a-row challenge with a twist”.

Mattel, who was behind the iconic Barbie toy, said it is looking for a player who is “friendly” with “really good vibes” and it is desirable that they are competitive and someone who “takes UNO everywhere”.

“We’re looking for someone who’s just as passionate about throwing down a Draw 4 as they are engaging strangers in a game,” it states.

Job requirements include being comfortable with interviews and creating and starring in social content.

They must also be able to “sit for long periods, lift and carry 50 lbs (22.5 kgs) and set up playing tables and tents on location”.

Hopefuls can apply on the UNO TikTok channel by creating a video answering questions on their favourite memories playing the game and why they should be selected for the role.

“We’re constantly looking to create new ways for fans to engage with UNO,” Mattel’s global head of games Ray Adler said.

“We’re thrilled to offer a position to the ultimate UNO player to help introduce our brand-new game.”

Applications for the New York City job close on 10 August, with the role starting on 13 September 2023.

