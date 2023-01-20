Mattel donates 2,000 Barbies, toys to Cook Children’s hospital, honoring Athena Strand

In honor of Athena Strand, Mattel donated 2,000 Barbies and other toys on Thursday to Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth.

Athena, 7, was kidnapped and killed on Nov. 30 by a FedEx driver who was delivering a package to her father’s home in Wise County, according to the Wise County Sheriff’s Office. The FedEx driver charged with murder, Tanner Horner, was delivering Barbies that were supposed to be a Christmas present for Athena. Horner told investigators that he accidentally hit the child with his truck and then kidnapped and killed her because he was afraid she would tell her father, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

7-year-old Athena Strand was kidnapped outside her father’s Wise County, Texas, home and killed in November 2022.

After hearing about the tragedy, Mattel contacted Varghese Summersett Injury Law Group, which represents Athena’s mother, Maitlyn Grady, according to a news release.

“Mattel wanted to make a Barbie donation in honor of Athena,” said Benson Varghese, managing partner of Varghese Summersett law firm, in the release. “We asked Maitlyn if she had someplace in mind, and she immediately said ‘Cook Children’s Medical Center.’ Of course, it made perfect sense when she told us her reason.”

In September, Athena became ill and was hospitalized for three days at Cook Children’s. During her time there, she was given a pink “Prayer Bear.” The Prayer Bear was in Athena’s pink coffin during her funeral service in December.

Patients were able to pick out a toy at the “You Can Be Anything” donation event honoring Athena Strand at Cook Children’s Medical Center, Jan. 19, 2023.

Gandy and her legal team helped a six-person group from Mattel set up Barbies and other toys for a “You Can Be Anything” Thursday event organized by Cook Children’s Medical Center. Afterward, Gandy interacted with the patients as they picked out a toy.

“This was a special event in memory of my daughter,” Gandy said. “I’m grateful for everyone who helped make it happen.”

Megan Hodges Cook, community program coordinator at Cook Children’s Medical Center, said Thursday’s event was important to the emotional well-being of the patients and families the hospital serves.

“The generosity of Maitlyn and Mattel is overwhelming,” said Hodges Cook. “Mattel provided all of our patients’ favorite toys, including Barbies that represent all of the different patients we serve, Little People, Imaginext dinosaurs, Hot Wheels and even a Fisher Price cell phone toy for infants and toddlers!”

“They did not leave a single child’s age or interests unaccounted for, and they brought our most-needed toys,” Hodges Cook said. “I can’t even imagine the number of patients that will be touched by the donation Mattel made in honor of Athena. It is truly amazing.”

Nancy Molenda, executive director of the Mattel Children’s Foundation, said their purpose is to “empower the next generation to explore the wonder of childhood” and “reach their full potential.”

“We are honored to be part of this event and to help bring the power of play to the patients of Cook Children’s,” Molenda said.