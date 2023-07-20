Mattel’s Barbie projected to smash the Box Office, while Masters of the Universe stops production

Margot Robbie in Barbie (AP)

Mattel, the giant toy manufacturing company best known for creating Barbie, has been on a rollercoaster as of late.

This is largely due to the impossible-to-miss and very imminent release of Greta Gerwig’s latest film, Barbie, which sees Ryan Gosling tanned and bleached as Ken, Margot Robbie polished and shiny as Barbie, and a whole host of Hollywood’s biggest names – including Kate McKinnon, Helen Mirren, Issa Rae, Hari Nef, Emma Mackey, Nicola Coughlan, Ncuti Gatwa and Kingsley Ben-Adir – among the supporting cast.

When the first reviews landed earlier this week, they praised Gerwig’s witty feminist take on the famous doll, which has been a fixture of countless childhoods, for over six decades. “One of the funnest and funniest movies ever made... Barbie is easily the comedy of the year,” said The Standard.

Barbie is predicted to smash the Box Office when it hits cinemas on July 21, with a reported projected opening of $110 million. It would be a huge victory if achieved, given that the budget for the film itself was $145 million.

But Barbie is only the beginning for Mattel, it seems, as the company reportedly has dozens of toy-to-film projects in the works.

According to a New Yorker article published earlier this month, the company’s CEO, Ynon Kreiz, moves to capitalise on Mattel’s many famous intellectual properties (IPs) including Hot Wheels, the card game UNO, Thomas & Friends and Polly Pocket. “My thesis was that we needed to transition from being a toy-manufacturing company, making items, to an IP company, managing franchises,” said Kreiz.

According to the feature “Mattel is raiding its entire toybox,” which in practice means that the recently created Mattel Films is now looking for film studios, directors, and writers, which it hopes to then match with their various “properties”.

Films in the works include a Daniel Kaluuya-produced film about their giant purple dinosaur Barney, which promises to be, as Mattel Films’ vice president Kevin McKeon put it, a “surrealistic” take. “We’re leaning into the millennial angst of the property rather than fine-tuning this for kids,” he said.

But not every project looks to have the same fast path to success as Barbie. On Tuesday it was reported that Masters of the Universe, an upcoming Netflix film starring Mattel’s He-Man, has reportedly stopped production.

According to Variety, the live-action film “is officially dead” despite as much as $30 million reportedly already having been spent on it. The film was set to star West Side Story’s Kyle Allen as He-Man and have filmmakers Adam and Aaron Nee (The Lost City) directing.

“It’s going to be big, and it’s our understanding that Netflix intends for this to have a theatrical release as well,” said Aaron, speaking to Variety in April 2022.

Adam added: “Our whole thing is just capturing the fun of that brand, and making it fully realized. It will shoot next year.”

That said, a spokesperson for Mattel confirmed to Variety that the film is not longer being made at Netflix. Netflix, meanwhile, declined to comment.

Barbie is set to be released in cinemas on July 21