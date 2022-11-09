Mattea Roach wins Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions exhibition match

Champions, from left, Amy Schneider, Matt Amodio and Mattea Roach appeared in a promotional video ahead of the Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions exhibition match that aired Tuesday. (Jeopardy!/Facebook - image credit)

Canadian Jeopardy! Champion Mattea Roach won an exhibition match in the show's tournament of champions Tuesday night.

Roach, who has deep ties to Halifax and Toronto, and her fellow competitors Amy Schneider and Matt Amodio became Jeopardy! record holders last season during the long-running show's 38th year. They're also in the Jeopardy! history books as three of the top five players for consecutive games won ever.

Roach holds the fifth-longest streak in the show's history. Her streak ended in May when she lost by $1 after a 23-game run. She left the game with $560,983 US, which is approximately $753,970 Cdn.

The show sent them straight to the semifinals because of their standings, but as host Ken Jennings explained in a promotional video ahead of Tuesday's episode, this means they didn't get a chance to compete in a quarter final match "so this is a rehearsal of sorts for them."

While there was no prize money at stake for the exhibition match, Roach's final score was $17,600, Amodio's was $3,600 and Schneider's was $904. Roach is scheduled to compete on Nov. 10 to earn a spot in the best-of-seven finals.

During the game, there was a category for original Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek. Trebek, originally from Sudbury, Ont., who died two years ago after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

