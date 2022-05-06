Mattea Roach takes 23rd Jeopardy! win and tells world about Cape Breton's beauty

·2 min read
Mattea Roach during her 23rd Jeopardy game. (Jeopardy Productions, Inc. - image credit)
It was tough, but Mattea Roach did it again.

The Canadian champ secured her 23rd win on Thursday by answering the final question in the category of 20th century cinema.

Roach's has now won a total of $560,983 US which is approximately $720,105 Cdn.

Going into the final question, Mattea's earnings totalled $13,000 with Sarah Snider, a middle school teacher from Indiana going strong with $22,600 and T.J. Lovejoy, a mortgage lender from Arizona, trailing with $3,600.

The final clue was: "A black & white newsreel in this film begins: 'In Xanadu did Kubla Khan a stately pleasure dome decree."

Roach guessed "What is Citizen Kane?" and was the only one to answer correctly.

Twenty-three games in, Roach has recorded 633 correct and 59 incorrect answers, putting her in sixth place among Jeopardy champions for the number of correct answers. Number one was, of course, Ken Jennings.

Visiting her homeland

Jeopardy! episodes are filmed months in advance. Roach has returned to the Maritimes and on Thursday, she tweeted a photo of herself in front of a sign on Church's Supermarket in Marion's Bridge, N.S. that read "THIS NS SUPERCHAMP MAKING JEOPARDY HISTORY.

The store is owned by her great-aunt and uncle and the sign has been updated regularly often during her wins.

Sharing the beauty of Cape Breton

During Thursday's game, host Jennings asked Roach what her favourite place in Canada is and she responded that it's in and around Cape Breton Highlands National Park.

"My mom grew up about a 10 minute drive from the entrance of this national park in Ingonish," she said. "My grandparents still live there so I've been lucky enough to visit the beautiful, beautiful scenery there at least once a year pretty much my whole life."

Jennings replied "Canadians are swelling with pride right now that they hear you talk about the beautiful scenery of the Atlantic provinces."

