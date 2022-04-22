Mattea Roach becomes third Jeopardy champ of the season to join top 10 highest-winning players

The season of the super-champs continues on Jeopardy.

With her 14th straight win on Friday's episode, contestant Mattea Roach ascended to the top 10 highest-winning Jeopardy champions in history (for regular-season play), with a total of $320,081. The figure shot her past Jeopardy legend Arthur Chu, whose $297,200 total previously held the No. 10 spot on the list.

A 23-year-old tutor from Toronto, Ontario, Roach is the third champion of the current Jeopardy season who has joined the ranks of the highest-winning players, following Matt Amodio (who began his record-breaking run last season, and then continued into the current one) and Amy Schneider, both of whom went on to cross the $1 million mark before their winning streaks ended.

"This has been such a crazy season of streaks and I was fully thinking Amy might still be here," Roach said in a post-game interview. "If it's not Amy, there's going to be some other super-champion that's just going to knock me out game one. I guess what I didn't realize is maybe I could become the super-champion I wanted to see in the world." (Indeed, Roach outpaced her competitors so thoroughly on Wednesday's episode that she was the only player to make it to Final Jeopardy.)

Roach could eventually share the stage with Schneider, however: The two players, along with Amodio, will return to Jeopardy to compete in this year's Tournament of Champions, which will reportedly air in November.

In the meantime, Roach will be back on Jeopardy on Monday to face off against two new challengers. You can watch her full interview with Clue Crew member Sarah Whitcomb Foss above.

