TikTok says these matte black shower shelves will transform your bathroom — and I believe it

If you’re anything like me, then you know the struggle of wanting to make a small, dark pre-war apartment (without any of that pre-war charm) into a fancy oasis without dropping zillions. (That goes to rent.)

Over the years, I’ve learned that TikTok users are the best resource for Amazon home decor on a budget, especially when it comes to bougie bathroom decor. The best thing the TikTok girlies have shared recently is a set of two chic matte black shower shelves to transform your bathroom.

The affordable KINCMAX Shower Shelves 2-Pack is honestly the chicest way to store any bathroom products. This is especially true if you currently have them on the edge of your tub near that questionable buildup that may or may not be black mold.

If you’re always kind of sus about viral TikTok products, the matte black shower shelves currently boast a 4.8 out of 5 stars rating on Amazon based on nearly 30,000 reviews. So, yeah, the claim holds up (literally and figuratively).

The matte black shower shelves come in a set of two and use strong backing adhesive for easy mounting. Basically, they require literally no drilling or extra tools to hang them up. Oh, and they’re made of rustproof stainless steel.

Even though they look super minimal and thin, each shower caddy can actually hold up to 20 pounds. Yes, including all of your jumbo value-sized shower products. They also come with hooks that you can move around for loofahs, combs, razors and whatever else you feel like hanging in your shower.

The biggest thing to note is that the matte black shower shelves only work on marble, steel, tiles, glass and mirrors. Sorry to everyone whose shower has painted walls, wallpaper, rough surfaces and rustic or mosaic tiles.

Honestly, I’m just going to put a photo of the instructions here because they’re so easy.

Credit: Amazon

“I found these on a designer’s Instagram page and she has never steered me wrong,” wrote one Amazon reviewer who originally used a pocket shower curtain for their products. “This is so much more chic looking and they really do hold up well! Just elevated the look of my shower without looking cluttered.”

“The shelves are INCREDIBLY DURABLE,” wrote another. “My Olaplex, razor, foot mat, 12 products and a wash cloth all fit with no problem. I love love love this!”

So, for $30, you’ll be able to turn your decidedly dreary bathroom into a partial spa oasis while also organizing all of your shower products. A win if there ever was one! Now just hang up a eucalyptus bunch, and you’re basically rich.

