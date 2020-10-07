Matt West Hopes his Mindful Journal App, “Boom” Empowers Millennials to Live More Mindfully

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 7, 2020 / Acknowledging that something is wrong is often seen as a sign of weakness. However, some people fail to see that real strength lies in admitting defeat.

As someone who believes in the power of being vulnerable, Matt West explains that people should never feel ashamed when they finally let their guards down. To him, allowing oneself to become powerless is a sign of strength that propels individuals towards a better and healthier life.

Fueled by this notion, Matt West made it his life's mission to provide a digital platform that encourages individuals to come forward and seek help. And as he strives to set things in motion, Matt created Boom - a platform that helps millennials genuinely understand themselves and the troubles they have been facing.

Boom is essentially an emotional fitness app built with the pillars of positivity, mindfulness, and self-discovery. It aims to encourage individuals to achieve mental wellness. Using Matt's exceptional professional background, coupled with a vibrant spirit for psychological health, he developed Boom to support millennials and the young generation in their pursuit of improving and maintaining healthy emotional wellbeing. Aiming for millennials to work with positive energy, possess a more pleasant attitude, and practice healthy thinking patterns, Boom is a mindful journaling app designed to use one's weaknesses to shape a person's strength and further improve the character and mental health.

In facilitating individuals in their journey towards self-discovery and actualization, Boom uses research-based strategies that ensure millennials of their desired results. Through neuroscience and cognitive behavioral therapy, the app monitors each stage of their life cycle, stress levels, mood, energy, and attention, stabilizing a person's mental state. And with the use of artificial intelligence, Matt West ensures the app's precision that considers all facets of the mind to achieve a client's positive mental wellbeing.

However, Boom's auspicious reputation would not have been attained without its founder's unparalleled dedication towards advocating for psychological wellness. Ever since Matt West took an interest in psychology, he devoted his life to learning the science behind mental health and well-being. At a young age, Matt was always curious about how the mind works. By the time he reached 11th grade, he frequently observed and attempted to understand social behaviors and mental processes. With this newfound interest in studying the human mind and their actions, Matt pursued a psychology profession.

Placing this newfound interest at the forefront of his mind, Matt West passionately completed his psychology degree. And as he continued to understand the body and mind's connections deeply, Matt eventually finished his postgraduate studies and currently holds two master's degrees in Psychology. Today, Matt uses his wide range of expertise in the field to further his advocacy for mental health and fitness.

As someone who has dedicated his life to spreading mental health awareness, Matt West encourages everyone to step out of their shells and begin to acknowledge the value of emotional wellbeing. Through the Boom app, Matt hopes that more and more people will become enlightened about the importance of mental and emotional wellness.

