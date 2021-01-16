Sweary Saturday Kitchen Host Matt Tebbutt Caught Out By Microphone In Live Gaffe
Saturday Kitchen host Matt Tebbutt was caught out by a microphone he didn’t realise was already live as he opened this weekend’s show.
The TV chef was overheard swearing as he was unable to see the autocue for his first link on Saturday’s edition of the BBC cookery show.
As the BBC One announcer was introducing the programme over one of the channel’s idents, Matt’s voice could be heard saying: “Bloody hell Murray, that’s miles away!”
Today’s Saturday Kitchen intro gets the “Joe Wicks Award” for the mics being turned up too early. Joyous @matt_tebbutt #SaturdayKitchen @BBCOne pic.twitter.com/OfP7gXXmox
— James Hoggarth (@jameshoggarth) January 16, 2021
It then cut to Matt in the studio as he welcomed viewers to the show and said: “Good morning! We’re on a mission to brighten your day with some delicious company and fabulous food.”
And while Matt might not have realised viewers were able to hear his previous comment, it didn’t go unnoticed on Twitter...
“Bloody hell Murray that’s miles away” 🤣
Not sure that was supposed to be aired @SaturdayKitchen pic.twitter.com/SGivEG76PO
— Lisa (@LisaOrestea) January 16, 2021
Well, that’s one way to open Saturday Kitchen pic.twitter.com/PtF50B52iF
— Scott Bryan (@scottygb) January 16, 2021
The amount of times I’ve heard that from a presenter when asked to read to the jib 🤣 https://t.co/Y7lZHK1Q8p
— Erron Gordon (@errongordon) January 16, 2021
@matt_tebbutt BLOODY HELL MARIE THAT'S MILES AWAY
— Oisín Rogers (@McMoop) January 16, 2021
Thanks for making us chuckle @matt_tebbutt "Bloody hell Marius, you're miles away" #SocialDistancing @SaturdayKitchen @EdGambleComedy #CameraMan pic.twitter.com/f4jNgfQMaz
— I❤MediaCityUK (@iLoveMCUK) January 16, 2021
Good show today. Matt should swear more often: made it all the more entertaining.
— Andrew Stevenson (@the_a_stevenson) January 16, 2021
Did we all just hear @matt_tebbutt say "Bloody hell, Marius [?] that's miles away!" 😂 #SaturdayKitchen pic.twitter.com/J2HngnRafJ
— Munching Matilda (@MunchingMatilda) January 16, 2021
@matt_tebbutt @SaturdayKitchen following you after the morning drinking and Murray on the jib laughs! Keep smiling you are awesome 👌
— kelly buckley (@twinsrulemylife) January 16, 2021
Matt later addressed his gaffe live on air, saying: “I think I need to make an apology.
“At the top – if you heard – I was having a chat to our man on the jib, Murray over there, and I do apologise because I think I swore. Sorry about that!”
Comedian Ed Gamble joked: “You really tried to drop Murray in that by naming him.”
“Well, to be honest, me and Murray are going to have a chat later about the distance the jib is away from my eyes,” Matt laughed.
Chef Tom Brown joked: “That’s what you get for being such a diva, Matt.”
Of course, Matt is not the only person who has been caught out by not realising they were already live on air this week.
Joe Wicks was left mortified when the camera caught him breaking wind as he prepared to introduce one of his live workouts on Monday.
Saturday Kitchen Live airs on Saturdays at 10am on BBC One.
This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.