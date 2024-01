Shrewsbury Town have sacked head coach Matt Taylor after a run of seven defeats in eight games.

Taylor was appointed by the League One side in June 2023 as he took on his second managerial role after a spell at Walsall in 2021-22.

Assistant Marcus Bignot has also left, the club said in a statement.

Shrewsbury's 2-1 loss away at Peterborough on Saturday left them 19th in the table, seven points above the relegation zone.

