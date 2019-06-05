Matt Serra: Aljamain Sterling has what it takes to be UFC world champion

(L-R) Al Iaquinta, Aljamain Sterling, Ray Longo and Matt Serra pose for a post fight portrait backstage during the UFC 228 event at American Airlines Center on Sept. 8, 2018 in Dallas, Texas. (Getty Images)

Matt Serra knows what winning at the highest levels entails. The black belt was a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu world champion and ADCC silver medalist before going on to win the UFC welterweight world title.

Since retiring from professional fighting Serra has also helped coach other world champions like Chris Weidman. So, when the Long Islander says that his charge and bantamweight title contender Aljamain Sterling (17-3) has what it takes to become champion of the world, we should take heed.

Sterling fights Pedro Munhoz (18-3) this Saturday at UFC 238 in what has to be considered a championship contender’s match. Serra has worked with Sterling for years and sees in him a fighter with the smarts to become the best in the world.

“I do believe that ‘Aljo’ could be world champion,” Serra told Yahoo Sports. “If you look at the fighters he’s faced and beaten, they’re high caliber people. He’s also faced and overcome adversity, including back-to-back losses in fights he could have won. You’ve seen him fight back from adversity and now he’s on a big win streak.

“He’s made changes, has different philosophies, and his fight IQ is raised to the point where he can be champion. You pair his fight IQ with his athletic ability, with the rounds he’s clocking in sparring and on the mat, man. Honestly, if he left MMA he could be Jiu-Jitsu world champion. He does BJJ part of the time because there’s so much you have to work on with MMA. But I see him go with guys who are living on the mat, and he can tap out world-class guys. And he already had that wrestling background. Sometimes while I watch him work, instead of being so vocal, I see where he goes with things instead. He often goes to different places than where I’d go, but then he ends up in a superior position. I have to sit back and go, ‘whoa, OK!’ That’s why he’s the ‘Funk Master.’”

Serra says his admiration for Sterling goes beyond the fighter’s abilities. The young athlete is also a great presence on the Serra-Longo team, according to “The Terror.”

“He came in naturally a stud. Obviously, he’s gotten better working with us, but he’s one of those guys who would do well no matter where he went. I’m happy with us not just because I want another world champion, but also just because he’s a good person, because I like him, and like having him around.”

Serra believes that should Sterling do what he plans to, this Saturday against Munhoz, he will be in line for whoever the winner of the evening’s bantamweight title main event between Henry Cejudo and Marlon Moraes ends up being.

“I feel especially if Aljo puts a stamp on it, especially considering what Pedro just did to [former champion] Cody [Garbrandt], if Aljo takes out Pedro I feel he should absolutely get a title shot,” he said.

“Aljo has already beaten a former world champion in Renan Barao, and I thought he fought masterfully, using all these ranges beautifully. He’s like the Black Panther showing the world who he is.”

