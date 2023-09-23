Matt Riddle No Longer With WWE, Former Tag Team Champion Says

The King of Bros is now unemployed.

On Friday, Matt Riddle announced via X, the app formerly known as Twitter, that he is no longer a WWE wrestler.

“Just wanted to inform everyone that I’m no longer with WWE,” Riddle wrote. “Thank you for the memories and opportunities. Also, thank you to all the fans for the support and love you give me every time I go out to the ring. See you all soon.”

Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp reports that Riddle “has been released by WWE.” TVLine has reached out to WWE for comment.

Riddle is a former MMA fighter who worked with UFC from 2008 to 2013. WWE announced his arrival at TakeOver: Brooklyn IV in August 2018. He then made his in-ring debut on the Oct. 31, 2018 edition of NXT, defeating Luke Menzies in singles competition.

After feuding with Finn Bálor while at NXT, Riddle was called up to the main WWE roster in May 2020. As a member of the SmackDown brand, he fought the likes of AJ Styles and King Corbin. He then moved to Raw in October 2020, and wrestled against Bobby Lashley, John Morrison and Sheamus, among others.

In 2021, he joined forces with Randy Orton to form the tag team RK-Bro, and they remained together until Orton’s injury in 2022.

Riddle is a former United States Champion (1x), Raw Tag Team Champion (2x with Randy Orton) and NXT Tag Team Champion (1x with Pete Dunne).

He is the latest wrestler to depart the company. On Thursday, more than a dozen wrestlers were reportedly released by WWE following its merger with UFC, including Dolph Ziggler, Shelton Benjamin, Elias, Mustafa Ali, Emma and Dana Brooke.

How do you feel about Matt Riddle’s WWE departure? Sound off below!

