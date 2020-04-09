Matt Rhule says Teddy Bridgewater 'perfect fit' for Panthers but won't rule out drafting QB

Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule says quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is "a perfect fit" for the team's new offense as the franchise begins its post-Cam Newton era, but his signing does not preclude the organization from adding to the position in the upcoming draft.

Rhule told reporters Wednesday in a video teleconference that the decision to move on from Newton, the face of the Panthers' franchise, had more to do with the new coaching staff's familiarity and comfort with Bridgewater than the foot and shoulder injuries that limited the 2015 NFL MVP to only two starts last season.

Newton was released March 24, less than a week after Carolina signed Bridgewater to a three-year, $63 million contract.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

MORE: Why is Cam Newton unsigned?

"I think the world of Cam as a person, and then everyone knows the type of player he's been for many, many years," Rhule said. "[But] you have to make tough decisions about your roster and you have to do what's in the best interest of the team moving forward."

Bridgewater's relationship with new offensive coordinator Joe Brady also played a major role in the decision.

The two worked together with the New Orleans Saints in 2018 before Brady was hired as the passing game coordinator at LSU, where he helped projected 2020 No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow to a Heisman Trophy-winning campaign and the Tigers to last season's College Football Playoff national title.

"He knows the verbiage, he knows the concepts. You watch him on tape, he's executing the plays that we're going to run," Rhule said of Bridgewater, who won all five of his starts filling in for an injured Drew Brees in New Orleans last season. "So you feel really good about that. And then, throughout his career, he's someone who makes everyone around him better.

"I think he's the perfect fit for us, for our offense, for where the team wants to go."

Story continues

SN's NFL MOCK DRAFT: Panthers dip into SEC at No. 7

With Bridgewater, 2019 third-round pick Will Grier and XFL standout P.J. Walker on the roster, quarterback appears to be among the lesser concerns for a Panthers team with an abundance of needs as it embarks on a major rebuild in Rhule's first season.

And while the former Baylor head coach acknowledged the unlikelihood of selecting a quarterback in the draft's first round, he would not dismiss the idea should a player like Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa or Oregon's Justin Herbert be available at No. 7 overall, which is the Panthers' current spot in the first round.

"I'd say, obviously, I don't know if that's our focus right now, a first-round quarterback," he said. "But at the end of the day, if a guy drops in your lap that you think —at any position — you think can change your team, don't let need overtake what's the best thing long term.

"You're not drafting for the next 12 months, you're drafting for the next four to five to six years, and hopefully on."