What Matt Rhule said went wrong in the Carolina Panthers’ loss to Washington

Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule said the biggest reason for the Panthers’ lost to Washington Football Sunday was execution.

He pointed to costly penalties late in the game, a bad snap in the first half and a defense that couldn’t get off the field.

“We shot ourselves in the foot, too many times,” Rhule said.

Carolina lost to Washington, 27-21, at Bank of America Stadium. It was the Panthers’ sixth loss in the past eight games, and it came in a game they likely should have won.

Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke finished 16-of-22 passing for 206 yards and three touchdowns. He often had a lot of time in the pocket, and when he didn’t, he extended plays with his feet or scrambled for first downs.

Washington also had 190 yards rushing on 40 carries. Running back Antonio Gibson led WFT with 95 yards, and Washington was 6 of 13 on third-down conversions. Washington’s offense was on the field for 36 minutes, compared to Carolina’s 24.

The Panthers ran only one offensive drive in the third quarter.

“Typically, we play better on defense,” Rhule said. “Defensively, obviously we couldn’t get off the field.”

Said Panthers cornerback Stephon Gilmore: “Too many self-inflicted wounds. It was our fault.”

In his first start since Week 17 of the 2020 season, Cam Newton was 21 of 27 for 189 yards, two passing touchdowns and a rushing touchdown.

Newton has been with the Panthers for less than two weeks, and hasn’t had a chance to grasp the entire playbook, including the two-minute offense.

Down by six points with just under two minutes remaining, the Panthers had an opportunity to win the game. But their drive stalled at midfield after Newton was sacked on fourth down.

Newton had DJ Moore briefly open on the right side of the field, but did not see him as pressure got to him.

When asked were the Panthers limited in what they could run with Newton, Rhule said they were not.

“No limitations from Cam,” Rhule said. “If we didn’t have those penalties, that bad snap, I think we’re talking about a different game.”

Sunday’s game was supposed to be one of the Panthers’ easiest games on their schedule. Washington was 3-6 entering Week 11. The Panthers still must face the Bills, Buccaneers twice and the Saints on the road.

The Panthers are now 2-4 at home, including having lost four straight.

“We know we can win,” Rhule said. “We just have to win consistently.