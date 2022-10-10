Matt Rhule is out. What’s the record of past Carolina Panthers coaches?

The Carolina Panthers have had six head coaches in the franchise’s 28-plus-year history.

Some of them were significantly more successful than others over the years. There have been playoff and Super Bowl appearances in some seasons. And long losing streaks during lean years.

Here’s a look at how Panthers coaches fared:

Dom Capers

Years coached: 1995-1998

Record: 30-34

Notable: Led Panthers to a 12-4 record in 1996 en route to an NFC West division title and trip to the NFC Championship Game. That season Capers was named AP NFL Coach of the Year.

George Seifert

Years coached: 1999-2001

Record: 16-32

Notable: Under Seifert, the Panthers lost their first 15 games to start the 2001 season, which at the time broke the record held by the 1976 Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

John Fox

Years coached: 2002-2010

Record: 73-71

Notable: Fox led the Panthers to two NFC South championships and an appearance in Super Bowl XXXVIII in 2004.

Ron Rivera

Years coached: 2011-2019

Record: 76-63

Notable: Rivera guided the Panthers to three NFC South titles and a trip to Super Bowl 50. He was twice named AP NFL Coach of the Year in 2013 and 2015, respectively.

Matt Rhule

Years coached: 2020-2022

Record: 11-27

Notable: Rhule was the first Panthers coach to not post a record at or above .500 in any season during his tenure as head coach.