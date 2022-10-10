Matt Rhule questioned about job security, Baker Mayfield in walking boot after another listless Panthers loss

Expectations for the Carolina Panthers were low this season. Yet they're still one of the biggest disappointments in the NFL.

Following a rough 5-12 2021 campaign, the Panthers have somehow looked worse in 2022 amid a 1-4 start. After another listless effort in a 37-15 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, head coach Matt Rhule was asked if he'd spoken with team owner David Tepper about his job security.

Matt Rhule on if he has talked to owner David Tepper about his job security.

"I hope you guys understand, I'm here to talk about the game," Rhule said. "I've always been very forthright with you guys. I have nothing to say about that now. Really just here to just talk about the game today. I would never want to make this about me."

It's a tough spot for Rhule, who knows the drill. The business of football is hyper-focused on results, and two-plus seasons into his tenure, the Panthers have shown no signs of progress. They recorded five wins in his first season, five wins in 2021 and are on pace to fall short of the total this season with another last-place finish in a so-so NFC South. Five weeks into the season, Rhule's seat is scorching hot.

He's not getting much help from quarterback Baker Mayfield, who was acquired this offseason as an alleged upgrade over Sam Darnold. So far, he's been anything but.

Things are going from bad to worse in Charlotte, and Matt Rhule's seat is scorching hot. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Mayfield entered Sunday with a career-worst 54.7% completion percentage while throwing four touchdowns and three interceptions with 186.8 passing yards per game. Sunday's line against the 49ers: 20-for-36 (55.6%) for 215 yards with zero touchdowns and an interception the 49ers returned for a touchdown. These are not numbers befitting an NFL quarterback.

Mayfield was likewise asked about his job security on Sunday. He didn't appear to appreciate the question.

Baker Mayfield is asked how he’s doing mentally with his job in question.

Baker Mayfield is asked how he's doing mentally with his job in question.

"Did you question my job, 'cause I'm not," Mayfield responded. "I'm confident with where I'm at. I haven't played well enough obviously. ... We have to get it fixed. That's how I'm wired."

Whether or not he plays next week against the Los Angeles Rams may not be up to him or Rhule. Mayfield's left ankle got rolled on a first-half hit, and he showed up to Sunday's news conference wearing a walking boot.

Panthers QB Baker Mayfield: "My left leg is not cut off. I am in a walking boot."

He played in the second half with the injury and is scheduled for an MRI on Monday to determine its extent. If he can't play next week, Darnold's not expected to see his next shot. Darnold started the season on injured reserve with his own ankle injury and isn't expected to be ready to play in Week 6.

That means that if Mayfield can't go, third-year quarterback P.J. Walker is the next man up. He's tallied two touchdowns and eight interceptions in limited NFL action.

If Rhule ultimately is fired, he's going to lose his job without the benefit of competent quarterback play.