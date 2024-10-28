Matt Rempe Is Back: Rangers Recall Rempe From AHL

The New York Rangers have recalled Matt Rempe from the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League.

UPDATE: Matt Rempe has been recalled from the Hartford Wolf Pack. — NY Rangers PR (@NYR_PR) October 28, 2024

This comes just three days after the Rangers sent Rempe down to Hartford.

The 22-year-old forward played in just two games with the Wolf Pack where he registered two shots and posted a minus-three rating.

Rempe will now be with the team as they travel to the nation's capital to take on the Washington Capitals.

It’s unclear if Rempe will be in the lineup for the Rangers’ Tuesday night game.