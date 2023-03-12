Matt Reeves's scrapped Batman series gets unexpected save

Matt Reeves's scrapped Batman animated series Batman: Caped Crusader has received an unexpected save from Amazon.

The animated series from The Batman director Reeves and two-time Star Wars director JJ Abrams, which HBO scrapped last year , has now been given a two-season order after finding a new home at Amazon (via The Hollywood Reporter ).

Reeves and Abrams are set to executive-produce the project alongside Batman: The Animated Series's Bruce Timm. The new series is set to draw inspiration from Timm's groundbreaking '90s series, which is praised as a benchmark in animated Batman storytelling.

Speaking of the series back when it was announced , Reeves, Abrams and Timm said they were excited to bring Batman back to life.

"We are beyond excited to be working together to bring this character back, to tell engrossing new stories in Gotham City."

In the joint statement, the three producers hinted at what's to come from the animation promising a dark and "thrilling" series.

"The series will be thrilling, cinematic and evocative of Batman's noir roots, while diving deeper into the psychology of these iconic characters. We cannot wait to share this new world," they shared.

Before Caped Crusaders's move from HBO Max and Cartoon Network, WB and Cartoon Network president Sam Register said of the project: "Batman: The Animated Series was a masterpiece that shaped the perception of the character for an entire generation of fans.

"It is in that spirit that we are bringing together three master storytellers in JJ, Matt and Bruce – each with their own intuitive understanding and affection for the character – to create a new series that will continue in the same groundbreaking legacy."

