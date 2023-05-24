Matt Quatraro made a bold proclamation. Mike Mayers answered the call in a Royals win

Kansas City Royals manager Matt Quatraro made quite the pregame assertion. When asked his thoughts on Mike Mayers’ upcoming start, Quatraro quipped that a complete-game shutout would be the best-case scenario against the Detroit Tigers.

The lofty goal, even in jest, made sense considering the team’s recent pitching woes. On Monday, the Royals bullpen was taxed after Brady Singer pitched 3 2/3 innings.

So Mayers was tasked with providing a strong start … and he delivered in the Royals’ 4-1 win over the Tigers.

Mayers set the tone early and silenced the Tigers offense. He pitched 4 2/3 innings and recorded a career-high eight strikeouts. Mayers worked the strike zone and mixed in a variety of pitches including his signature slider.

He threw the slider on 30 of his 84 pitches. The slider’s movement kept the Tigers off balance, as Mayers generated 17 swings, nine whiffs and four called strikes.

It was a stark contrast to his last outing. In San Diego, Mayers issued four walks and allowed a home run in his Royals debut. He seemed more comfortable at Kauffman Stadium. He attacked hitters from the start and breezed through the first inning with three strikeouts.

While he didn’t qualify for the victory, his impressive outing was noteworthy. The Royals ensured a his performance was not wasted. In the fourth inning, KC scored three runs to break a scoreless tie. Edward Olivares reached on an error and he later scored following Michael Massey’s RBI double.

Maikel Garcia would add an RBI-single and Salvador Perez finished the frame with a sacrifice fly.

In the fifth inning, the Tigers cut into the deficit. Tigers star Javier Baez hit an RBI-single to score Zach McKinstry. It would be Detroit’s lone run as the Royals bullpen shut the door late.

Notably, Jose Cuas escaped a bases-loaded jam — thanks in part to Massey snaring a line drive from Tigers catcher Jake Rogers — as Kansas City improved to 15-35 with a chance to win the series outright on Wednesday night.

Hot Start: Mayers finds early rhythm

The Royals needed a strong start from Mike Mayers. He found a groove in the early innings by striking out five of seven batters he faced.

He struck out the Tigers in order in the first inning, striking out Zach McKinstry, Riley Greene and Javier Baez in swift succession.

In the second inning, Mayers worked around a one-out single by striking out future MLB Hall of Famer Miguel Cabrera.

Bobby Witt Jr. snaps hitless streak

Bobby Witt Jr. turned in a strong game at the plate. He snapped out of an 0-for-13 streak with a bunt single. He later stole second base as the Royals added a much-needed insurance run in the fifth inning.

Witt scored on an Edward Olivares single as KC extended its lead to 4-1. Witt finished 2 for 4 on the night and now has 14 stolen bases on the season.

What’s next: The Royals conclude their three-game series against the Tigers. Zack Greinke will start Wednesday against Matthew Boyd.