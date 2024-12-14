Matt Potts leads England fightback against New Zealand on day one

Matt Potts took three wickets on the opening day in Hamilton - Getty Images/Phil Walter

Kane Williamson arched his back and howled at the cloudless sky as the ball rolled onto his stumps and the first day of the third Test turned England’s way.

Matt Potts wheeled away to celebrate the fourth time in five innings he had cut down an incredulous Williamson, the spring in his step boosted by the knowledge he was enjoying a superb return to the side.

Potts, playing only his second Test of the winter, grabbed his chance in place of Chris Woakes putting in a tireless performance on a hot day to finish with three for 75 to prove he can be a bowler to sweat it out on overseas pitches.

It was a day of hard graft for England after they won the toss and opted to bowl first only to see New Zealand grind their way to 105 without loss. But bowling coach James Anderson, sitting under a parasol filling in a crossword for most of the day, would have been heartened to see his successors in the England attack work out the answers on a flat pitch with the Kookaburra ball. Their six wickets in the final session showing the benefit of a younger, rejuvenated attack able to keep up standards all day.

Matt Potts continues to have the upper hand in his personal battle with Kane Williamson - Getty Images/Michael Bradley

From 185 for four when Williamson departed, New Zealand ended 319 for nine, Mitchell Santner’s lively fifty giving them hope as they hustled 76 off the final eight overs of the day, but England will be happy with the outcome on a surface they fancy will suit the Bazballing style.

Three difficult catches were missed in the cordon, but generally the fielding was excellent and all of the England seamers played their part on a day without an over of spin. Ben Stokes worked through 23 overs, his biggest workload since the birth of Bazball at Trent Bridge against New Zealand in 2022, and is fully restored after he was half the cricketer in Pakistan.

Gus Atkinson was outstanding, working out the right length quicker than anyone else, and fully deserved his three for 55, dismissing Darly Mitchell for his 50th Test wicket in only his 11th Test since making his debut in July. Only Ian Botham since the 19th century. has reached the landmark quicker for England.

Gus Atkinson was again outstanding for England - Getty Images/Hannah Peters

Brydon Carse was struggling with blisters on his feet and collapsed with cramp but despite looking totally cooked by his first winter of Test cricket, he still chipped in with two wickets.

Potts, with the freshness of a latecomer to the series, put in a major shift for his Durham mate Stokes, showing the value of youth and athleticism with the way he never let his pace or effort drop on a sapping day. Potts is another who would run through a brick wall for Stokes. If he did try and run through a brickwall, the brawny Potts would probably burst straight through it.

He has been in and out of the side since making his debut in the first Bazball Test in 2022. This is his tenth game and he has never let England down. He has added a touch of pace to his bowling but also a bit more knowhow under Anderson’s tutelage, who has tinkered his run up, and given him tips on grips to bowl with more variations.

Going wicketless in the first session after bowing first could have seen heads drop and question whether they were really up for it with the series in the bag and after a week of golf and helicopter rides across Marlborough Sound.

But England were unlucky with edges flying safe and Ben Duckett missing Tom Blundell low down at slip on 12. The pitch offered little to the bowlers except a little bit of tennis ball bounce which they exploited with cross seamer and taking pace off the ball. It was blended with some short stuff in a bumper barrage at the tail that had mixed results.

Hamilton is a fortress for New Zealand, they are on a nine match unbeaten run stretching back 12 years, and is a favoured bolthole for Williamson, who went into this game averaging 94 at Seddon Park.

Tom Latham started positively for New Zealand - Getty Images/Phil Walter

The openers had done their jobs laying a sound platform with New Zealand’s first century first wicket stand for two years. But, as ever, the main man was Williamson. He has had a below par series by his standards, failing to convert two fifties in the first Test into hundreds and then a quiet game in Wellington, with Carse having his number. But he remains the kingpin and was building up steam on 44 fin two hours at the crease before his strength turned into his weakness.

Williamson trains himself to play the ball late with soft hands, it is what keeps edges down and is a method copied by Joe Root. But it can make him susceptible to balls angling down off the face of the bat and bouncing on to the stumps. A little bit of extra bounce from Potts did the trick, the ball cannoning down and onto the stumps as Williamson, like a defender desperately trying to kick a ball off the line, lunged with his foot but missed. It was the ninth time in Test cricket he had played on.

It cracked open the innings, England taking three for 27 including Mitchell caught driving by a diving tokes at mid off and Glenn Phillips hacking to backward point. Tom Blundell was just starting to find his touch when he checked his drive and Jacob Bethell grabbed an athletic catch above his head at cover.

Tim Southee was given a guard of honour in his lost Test and took his career sixes tally to 98 with some lusty blows as England persevered bowling bouncers with the old ball. Harry Brook took a superbly judged juggling catch on the rope off Matt Henry, lobbing the ball up while he went over the boundary, and completing the dismissal with his feet back in play.

Tim Southee was given a guard of honour as he walked out in his final Test match - Getty Images/Phil Walter

Southee top edged trying another big hit but Santner slotted the last ball over the rope at long off to sum up an entertaining opening to the third Test with England enjoying the better day.

05:33 AM GMT

New Zealand finish day one 315/9

Matthew Potts will have the honour of the last over of the day. We will be eight overs short today. Eight!

Santner goes over the offside for four. Aggressive shot in the final over of the day!

Santner finishes the day by smacking it over long-off for six to bring up his 50. New Zealand close on 315/9 and it is probably honours even at the end of the first day of this third and final Test match.

05:28 AM GMT

OVER 81: NZ 303/9 (Santner 38 O’Rourke 0)

Will O’Rourke is the last man in and has two balls to face in this over. There is a big appeal for LBW off the final ball and England review. There is no inside edge but it is going over. England have lost all three reviews, which have all been not so great.

05:24 AM GMT

Wicket

Southee c Carse b Atkinson 23 It was a short innings but he had fun. 23 off 10 but Southee’s likely penultimate Test innings ends as he skies one to Carse at mid-off. FOW 303/9

05:20 AM GMT

OVER 80: NZ 293/8 (Santner 38 Southee 13)

As he has done throughout his career Southee takes on the short ball and hits his 97th six in Test matches.

A few balls later Southee goes again, this time behind square, and gets six more.

Santner finishes the over with a cut over point for four more. New Zealand were 231/7 but have scored 62 runs since for the loss of just one wicket. After fighting back brilliantly England have been poor over the last 45 minutes.

The new ball is available and England take it.

05:15 AM GMT

OVER 79: NZ 276/8 (Santner 34 Southee 0)

Carse’s spell is over and Gus Atkinson is back on for the final time today. The new ball is just two overs away. That ball just sits up waiting to be hit and Santner punishes it by smacking it through the offside for four. These are useful runs from Santner.

05:11 AM GMT

OVER 78: NZ 272/8 (Santner 30 Southee 0)

An amazing reception for Tim Southee in his last Test match as he is given a guard of honour by the England team as he comes out to bat.

Show of respect - Michael Bradley/Getty Images

05:09 AM GMT

Wicket

Henry c Brook b Stokes 8 Sensational fielding from Brook! A ball after pulling over Brook’s head at fine leg, the next ball Brook pulls off a sensational catch to dismiss Henry. He takes the catch but can see he is about go over the rope, so he flicks it up in the air and then comes back into the field of play to take the catch. FOW 272/8

Terrific fielding from Harry Brook - Michael Bradley/Getty Images

05:04 AM GMT

OVER 77: NZ 261/7 (Santner 25 Henry 2)

Santner flat bats a bouncer from Carse over long-off for six. That is an outrageous shot. Santner has absolutely decided to take on the short ball.

Taking the attack to England - Michael Bradley/Getty Images

05:00 AM GMT

OVER 76: NZ 254/7 (Santner 18 Henry 2)

Santner comes inside a Stokes bouncer and pulls fine for four. It went very fine and we heard Stokes say over stump mic ‘Oh no!” That brings up the New Zealand 250. Off the final ball a mis-field from Bashir in the offside allows Santner to come back for three and keep strike.

04:54 AM GMT

OVER 75: NZ 245/7 (Santner 11 Henry 1)

Santner backs away to Carse and the bouncer beats Pope, running away down to fine leg for four byes.

Off the final ball there a few appeals for caught down the legside but it is given not out. Ben Stokes has a chat with Carse and Pope, ultimately deciding to review. We can put that in the category of a poor review as it comes off the thigh pad, with his bat nowhere near it.

04:48 AM GMT

OVER 74: NZ 239/7 (Santner 11 Henry 0)

Stokes bowls a ripper that hits Santner on the helmet. That was a tough bouncer for Santner to face.

Having initially bowled round the wicket to Santner, Stokes has now come over the wicket and is attempting to double bluff. With Santner coming across his stumps, Stokes is trying some fuller deliveries as well as shorter ones.

Hit on the helmet - Phil Walter/Getty Images

04:42 AM GMT

OVER 73: NZ 239/7 (Santner 11 Henry 0)

Santner leans on a drive through the covers that nearly runs away for four as they come back for two. He timed that well, not trying to hit it too hard.

Carse is now going to deploy a short-pitch field. Will Santner take it on or duck underneath? He takes it on but it lands well short of Bethell positioned down at fine leg.

Henry, on his 33rd birthday, is also going to be peppered by short balls.

Pope and Root then appeal for a catch down the legside but Stokes is having none of it. UltraEdge shows it clipped the pads on the way through, not the bat.

04:36 AM GMT

OVER 72: NZ 236/7 (Santner 8 Henry 0)

Henry balloons a ball into the offside but luckily for him it lands safely off the shoulder of his bat.

04:32 AM GMT

OVER 71: NZ 236/7 (Santner 8 Henry 0)

Santner finishes the over with a flicked pull down to fine leg for four.

04:27 AM GMT

OVER 70: NZ 232/7 (Santner 4 Henry 0)

Matt Henry is in at number nine. Santner does well to dig out a yorker from Stokes.

04:22 AM GMT

Wicket

Blundell c Bethell b Carse 21 The plan works again! It did for Phillips and now it does for Blundell. The field is packed on the offside and England are hanging it outside off hoping for a catch to be on offer. The ball after blasting one through cover for four, Blundell is aerial with another drive and Bethell takes a great catch above his head in the covers. FOW 231/7

The plan works - Phil Walter/Getty Images

04:14 AM GMT

OVER 68: NZ 225/6 (Santner 4 Blundell 15)

Captain Stokes has brought himself back on to bowl, replacing Atkinson. Blundell welcomes him back into the attack with a drive through cover for four. Stokes is then too full and Blundell deposits him in exactly the same place for the same result.

Santner then gets off the mark with a four through the covers. Stokes is ticking as this has not been the best over he has ever bowled.

Time for drinks, which I am going to say is ridiculous considering a wicket has recently fallen. Surely you could have done that when Phillips was dismissed?

Stokes not happy with himself - Phil Walter/Getty Images

04:09 AM GMT

OVER 67: NZ 212/6 (Santner 0 Blundell 6)

Mitchell Santner, who has come in for Nathan Smith, joins Blundell out in the middle. A wicket maiden from Potts.

04:06 AM GMT

Wicket

Phillips c Crawley b Potts 5 Another wicket falls and Potts has his third. Phillips slashes at one outside his off stump and it goes straight to Crawley, positioned at a deeper gully. When New Zealand passed the 100-run mark, they were without loss but not much more than a 100 runs on they are now six down. Some people may have been questioning Ben Stokes’ decision to bowl first a couple of hours ago but those voices will be a little quieter now. FOW 212/6

This has turned into a very good day for England, and they deserve it for hanging in. New Zealand’s timidity has been to the fore again. They were solid before lunch without really hurting England and then some of their best players have got themselves out by not committing to the shot. The surface has slowed down under the hot sun and England have used the scrambled seam balls to great effect. There was just a hint of reverse there for Potts as Phillips thick edged to Crawley at backward point. New Zealand have lost six for 107 six the first wicket fell and three for 27 starting with that Williamson dismissal which feels like the turning point of the day. This side have learned how to take wickets on flattish pitch away from home.

Another New Zealand wicket falls - Hannah Peters/Getty Images

04:03 AM GMT

OVER 66: NZ 212/5 (Phillips 5 Blundell 6)

England appeal for a LBW against Blundell but it always looked very high. It is a no-ball anyway so it would not have counted anyway.

03:58 AM GMT

OVER 65: NZ 210/5 (Phillips 4 Blundell 6)

Potts sends down a testing maiden over at Blundell, with a packed offside field with catchers waiting.

03:54 AM GMT

OVER 64: NZ 210/5 (Phillips 4 Blundell 6)

Glenn Phillips joins Blundell out in the middle and he is off the mark second ball, squeezing one behind point for four.

03:51 AM GMT

Wicket

Mitchell c Stokes b Atkinson 14 Terrific catch from Stokes. Mitchell drives in the air and Stokes does really well to get round to his left at mid-off to take a diving catch. England have dropped a few chances today but not that one. That is Atkinson’s 50th Test wicket. FOW 206/5

Another wicket for England - Hannah Peters/Getty Images

03:48 AM GMT

OVER 63: NZ 204/4 (Mitchell 12 Blundell 6)

Another missed opportunity for England! Potts finds Blundell’s outside edge but Root cannot take the low catch at first slip. Root looked very slow to get down to it and he weirdly pulled his feet away from the ball. He should be taking that and Potts is unsurprisingly unimpressed. That gets Blundell off the mark as it runs away for four. It brings up the new Zealand 200.

Blundell nearly then chips one straight to Carse at midwicket but it falls just short. He finishes the over with a push off the back foot through the covers for two.

03:42 AM GMT

OVER 62: NZ 198/4 (Mitchell 12 Blundell 0)

Mitchell slashes at one outside off and it is in the air but goes through the gap in the slip cordon and away for four. Duckett, who has dropped two difficult chances today, was not far away from taking it but Mitchell survives.

03:38 AM GMT

OVER 61: NZ 193/4 (Mitchell 8 Blundell 0)

Potts sends down a maiden over to Blundell.

03:34 AM GMT

OVER 60: NZ 193/4 (Mitchell 8 Blundell 0)

Tom Blundell, who scored a century in Wellington, is in at number six.

Mitchell comes so close to chipping straight to Bashir at midwicket but it drops just short. Finally Mitchell gets off the mark with a four through mid-off. 20 deliveries it took him to get his first runs. Next ball he makes it back-to-back boundaries as he gets onto the back foot and punches through the covers for four more.

03:29 AM GMT

Wicket

Williamson b Potts 44 Williamson plays on! It has nearly happened a few times today and this time Williamson plays onto his own stumps. He tried to kick it away but he could not prevent the ball from going onto his stumps. That is the fourth time Potts has now got Williamson out in his career. FOW 185/4

Huge wicket for England with Williamson playing on to Potts, who dismisses the New Zealand great for the fourth time in five innings. Just reward for Potts who has plugged away all day and is still running in hard despite the afternoon heat. Curious series for Williamson. He has got in three times now (made more than 40) without going on to score a hundred.

Kane Williamson, who loves batting on this ground, is gone - Hannah Peters/Getty Images

03:24 AM GMT

OVER 58: NZ 181/3 (Mitchell 0 Williamson 40)

Mitchell still yet to get off the mark as Atkinson sends down a second consecutive maiden over.

03:20 AM GMT

OVER 57: NZ 181/3 (Mitchell 0 Williamson 40)

Carse finds Williamson’s outside edge but soft hands means it falls well short of Brook at second slip.

A few balls later Williamson drives elegantly through mid-off for four. He just stands and admires a quality shot, no need to run there.

03:16 AM GMT

OVER 56: NZ 177/3 (Mitchell 0 Williamson 36)

A tight Atkinson over means Mitchell is still to get off the mark and is now into double figures for balls faced.

03:13 AM GMT

OVER 55: NZ 177/3 (Mitchell 0 Williamson 36)

Brydon Carse will start this session from the other end. It looks he will bowl a maiden but his final offers too much width and Williamson tucks into it, cutting away for the first boundary of this session. Williamson sure does love batting in Hamilton.

Kane Williamson looking good - Phil Walter/Getty Images

03:08 AM GMT

OVER 54: NZ 173/3 (Mitchell 0 Williamson 32)

Gus Atkinson will bowl the first over after the tea interval. Williamson pulls away uppishly behind square for the first run of the session.

03:03 AM GMT

Evening session

Kane Williamson and Daryl Mitchell are making their way out to the middle for the final session on day one. England know how important this partnership is and, if they can break it quickly, will feel they are in a decent position.

02:56 AM GMT

Teatime verdict

Much better session for England with three wickets. Gus Atkinson has been the pick of the attack, others less consistent. Carse has bowled much better from the City End although he is clearly being bothered by a blister on his bowling hand. New Zealand have accumulated but not got away from England who will think they can drag the day back after tea.

02:49 AM GMT

02:44 AM GMT

Tea on day one

With that wicket falling this will be the last over before tea. Daryl Mitchell comes in to face the final three deliveries in this session.

In the most cricket thing, we have a delay a few balls before tea as the electronic site screen behind Carse has gone black so some white panels have had to be placed in front of that screen. Trust cricket to have delays for that type of thing and we then end up losing overs at the end of the day.

Anyway, rant over! Carse strikes Mitchell on the body with the final ball before tea and New Zealand go into the tea break at 172/3.

Typical cricket delay - Hannah Peters/Getty Images

02:39 AM GMT

Wicket

Ravindra c Duckett b Carse 18 Is Carse lucky there? He has Ravindra caught at gully by Duckett after a slash outside off. However there is a pause to see if it is a no-ball. I am not sure there was anything behind the crease but the third umpire is happy that it is a fair delivery so Ravindra has to go on the stroke of tea. FOW 172/3

A wicket just before tea - Hannah Peters/Getty Images

02:34 AM GMT

OVER 52: NZ 171/2 (Ravindra 18 Williamson 30)

Eight-over spell in the first session for Stokes, now into his eighth over of this spell. He is going at just over two-an-over. Just a couple from that over.

02:30 AM GMT

OVER 51: NZ 169/2 (Ravindra 17 Williamson 29)

Williamson rocks onto the back foot and pulls Carse in front of square for four. Potts on the deep square leg boundary did not move as he did not pick it up. Carse has a go at his Durham teammate but him and Potts are very good friends so I am sure they will make up quickly.

Frustration for Carse - Hannah Peters/Getty Images

02:26 AM GMT

OVER 50: NZ 165/2 (Ravindra 17 Williamson 25)

Just the one run from a probing Stokes over. England do have control over the New Zealand run-rate.

Around 15 minutes to go until tea.

02:21 AM GMT

OVER 49: NZ 164/2 (Ravindra 17 Williamson 24)

Brydon Carse is brought back on for his Durham teammate Potts and he immediately beats Ravindra’s outside edge. A maiden over delivered from Carse.

02:16 AM GMT

OVER 48: NZ 164/2 (Ravindra 17 Williamson 24)

Stokes bowled eight consecutive overs in the morning session and he is now into his sixth straight now as he starts his latest over off with a beauty that goes just past Williamson’s outside edge. Stokes then gets one to lift at Williamson, which goes through the gully region for four.

02:12 AM GMT

OVER 47: NZ 160/2 (Ravindra 17 Williamson 20)

Ravindra gets onto the back foot and gets one behind point for four. He now has his fourth boundary as he smashes Potts back past him for four more through mid-off.

02:08 AM GMT

OVER 46: NZ 152/2 (Ravindra 9 Williamson 20)

Big appeal for caught down the legside but umpire Adrian Holdstock shakes his head. England consider a review but Stokes, who is both bowler and captain in this situation, never looked particularly convinced. He opts against the review and that is a great decision as there was not bat, instead it clipped his thigh as it went through.

02:03 AM GMT

OVER 45: NZ 150/2 (Ravindra 8 Williamson 19)

Ravindra slashes at a ball that goes not far over the head of Bethell at gully and away for his first boundary of the innings. That is a much more convincing shot though as a drive through mid-on brings up the New Zealand 150. That boundary also brings up 1000 Test runs for Ravindra in 15 Tests.

1000 Test runs for Rachin Ravindra - Hannah Peters/Getty Images

01:58 AM GMT

Wicket

Latham c Pope b Potts 63 Not the way he thought he would have got Latham but Potts has his first wicket. He strays down the legside but Latham only succeeds in getting a bit of bat on it to give Pope a simple catch. England have had little lucky today so they will be complaining about receiving some fortune there. UltraEdge shows there was an edge so a good job Latham did not review. FOW 142/2

Fortunate strangle for Potts to remove Latham but he has had some bad luck with a dropped catch early on when Latham was on 12. Other edges either flew over or through the slips in the air. Back to back maidens earned Potts his wicket, and he has worked hard, bowling more overs than any other England bowler. He is a good athlete, a willing workhorse for Stokes.

Breakthrough - Hannah Peters/Getty Images

01:57 AM GMT

OVER 44: NZ 142/1 (Latham 63 Williamson 19)

New Zealand will definitely be the happier team at this moment in time but England have kept the scoring rate under control which means the hosts have not got too far away from them. If England can go bang bang and, as Sir Geoffrey Boycott always says, if you add two wickets on the view on the day will look different.

I wonder how long it will take for Stokes to turn to spin and Shoaib Bashir.

01:53 AM GMT

OVER 43: NZ 139/1 (Latham 61 Williamson 18)

Potts, who got Williamson out in both innings at Lord’s back in 2022 on Test debut, bowls a probing over to New Zealand’s premier batsman and it is another maiden from the Durham seamer.

01:48 AM GMT

OVER 42: NZ 139/1 (Latham 61 Williamson 18)

The sun is out at Seddon Park and batting is not looking too tricky at the moment. Williamson averages in the mid-90s on this ground so he will be hoping to make another big score here.

01:41 AM GMT

OVER 41: NZ 138/1 (Latham 61 Williamson 17)

A maiden over from Potts and it is time for drinks in the Hamilton sunshine.

01:37 AM GMT

OVER 40: NZ 138/1 (Latham 61 Williamson 17)

Williamson is not far off playing onto his own stumps as a forward defence bounces just over the top of the stumps.

01:32 AM GMT

OVER 39: NZ 135/1 (Latham 60 Williamson 16)

Matthew Potts is on for the first time after lunch, coming on for Atkinson. Williamson pulls Potts emphatically away for four in front of square. It was not particularly short but Williamson pounced with a terrific shot.

Top shot from a top player - Michael Bradley/Getty Images

01:28 AM GMT

OVER 38: NZ 131/1 (Latham 60 Williamson 12)

Captain Ben Stokes has brought himself back into the attack, replacing Carse. He bowled eight straight overs before lunch and bowls for the first time in this afternoon session.

Latham goes after a wider delivery and it flies aerially through the backward point region for four. Not far away from a diving Bethell at gully.

01:24 AM GMT

OVER 37: NZ 127/1 (Latham 56 Williamson 12)

Just the one run from Atkinson’s tenth over.

01:19 AM GMT

OVER 36: NZ 126/1 (Latham 55 Williamson 12)

For the second time since lunch Carse has pulled out in the delivery stride due to issues with the footholes. Stokes had issues with them earlier.

Williamson pulls Carse away behind square for four.

Half appeals for LBW off the final ball which do not go far.

01:14 AM GMT

OVER 35: NZ 121/1 (Latham 54 Williamson 8)

Latham moves to fifty in style as he drills Atkinson through mid-off for four. What a nice way to reach that landmark and that is his first fifty of the series.

A few balls later Latham is put down again by Duckett. It is great delivery from Atkinson that finds a leading edge and once again it is a tough opportunity as Duckett went to his left. It was very low and a one-handed effort but it will go down as the second drop from Duckett off Latham today.

Fifty for New Zealand’s captain - Hannah Peters/Getty Images

01:09 AM GMT

OVER 34: NZ 116/1 (Latham 49 Williamson 8)

Williamson drives elegantly through mid-off for his second boundary of this innings. He certainly loves playing on this ground.

A shot of beauty! - Hannah Peters/Getty Images

01:05 AM GMT

OVER 33: NZ 112/1 (Latham 49 Williamson 4)

Latham is on 49 and the crowd may have thought he had got to fifty with a couple down to fine leg but it is signalled as leg byes so the new Zealand captain remains one short of his fifty for the time being at least.

01:00 AM GMT

OVER 32: NZ 110/1 (Latham 49 Williamson 4)

Williamson is off the mark seventh ball as he punishes a short and wide ball from Carse, cutting away for four.

Off and running in Hamilton for Kane Williamson - Andrew Cornaga/AP

12:55 AM GMT

OVER 31: NZ 105/1 (Latham 48 Williamson 0)

Kane Williamson is in at number three. He had his pads on for a while and now he is out in the middle on a ground where he has an unbelievable record, averaging around 90.

A wicket maiden from Atkinson.

12:53 AM GMT

Wicket

Young c Brook b Atkinson 42 Finally England make the breakthrough. Atkinson finds the outside edge and Brook takes a great low catch at second slip. To quote his namesake, “I think I better leave right now!” FOW 105/1

Odd innings from Young. He made 42 with ten fours from 93 balls. He scored 40 of ten, two from 83 so not exactly rotating the strike. Williamson is batting on his favourite pitch. He averaged 94.26 from 12 Tests at Seddon Park.

The first New Zealand wicket falls just after lunch - Hannah Peters/Getty Images

12:50 AM GMT

OVER 30: NZ 105/0 (Latham 48 Young 42)

Brydon Carse will start from the other end after lunch. Latham gets going in this session with a drive through mid-on for four. That was hit with some conviction and Latham barely had to run, knowing it was running away for four. A few balls later Carse is too full and strays onto the pads. Latham punishes him by flicking with ease through midwicket for another boundary, which brings up the New Zealand 100.

Carse then finds the outside edge and it runs through the vacant fourth slip region for four more. Latham did play that with soft hands so it would not have carried anyway even if fourth slip was in position.

100 up for New Zealand - Phil Walter/Getty Images

12:46 AM GMT

OVER 29: NZ 93/0 (Latham 36 Young 42)

Gus Atkinson will bowl the first over after lunch. He beats the inside edge of Young, who went for the drive. England have done that a number of times already but no reward for it.

A maiden over to start with after the lunch break.

12:41 AM GMT

Afternoon session

Tom Latham and Will Young came out to the middle at the start of the morning session and they emerge together after lunch with New Zealand 93/0.

12:34 AM GMT

Lunchtime verdict

A disappointing morning for England who bowled some good balls and beat the outside edge but overall were too inconsistent and did not make the New Zealand openers play enough. This is New Zealand’s highest opening stand for 18 months, their first century stand since the Wellington Test of 2023 against England and points to a clear issue. Before this, their series first wicket stands were 9, 18, 4 and 3. Devon Conway was badly out of nick but picked ahead of Will Young, who was player of the series in the 3-0 India win. Conway is on paternity leave and he may find it a long time before he gets back in with Young 42 at lunch and Tom Latham 36. New Zealand batted at 3.2 an over, steady and circumspect, but you expect England would have flown out the traps in the same situation. Have New Zealand hurt England enough? Duckett dropped a half chance at third slip off Latham on 11 and there was a desperate review for an edge behind just before lunch but that is about it for England, who chose to bowl first in muggy conditions. The ball has not swung, but the pitch is quick, with good pace and carry. With small boundaries and a quick outfield, there will be plenty of runs on offer in this game.

12:26 AM GMT

Tickner: I found out my wife had cancer during county game – but rules meant I had to play on

The last time England toured New Zealand, in early 2023, the Black Caps handed a Test debut to Blair Tickner, a rangy right-arm seamer. He is not in the squad this time – but that is not really on his mind as he fights bigger battles off the field. In May this year, Tickner had just finished warming up for a County Championship match for Derbyshire, where he was overseas pro, when his young family went from living the dream to a living nightmare. When Tickner returned to the changing room before the game, he spoke on the phone to his wife, Sarah, who was in a local hospital awaiting results of some blood tests. She tearfully informed him that, at 33, she had been diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia.

For more on this story, click here.

12:19 AM GMT

Exclusive interview with Lou Vincent

Lou Vincent is wearing converse trainers, chinos and a white shirt with a stripy red and pink tie. He thinks it is the first time he has worn a tie since he “was last in court”. He is sitting at a table chatting over coffee in a cafe just a short walk away from the Basin Reserve, about two hours before the start of the second Test between New Zealand and England. It is one of those cafes where everything comes with avocado and you can order grilled asparagus with your eggs. “Yeah, you don’t get this kind of place where I live now,” he says.

For more from this exclusive interview with Lou Vincent, click here.

12:09 AM GMT

12:02 AM GMT

Lunch on day one

Latham drives through the covers for a couple. The final ball of the session is a dot ball and that is it for the morning session.

New Zealand are 93/0 at lunch and will regard that as a job well done after the morning session but on another day it could have been very different. Had England had any luck at all they would have had at least a few wickets but New Zealand will be delighted to be nearly at the 100-mark without losing a wicket having been put into bat.

New Zealand will be the happier side at lunch on day one - Hannah Peters/Getty Images

11:58 PM GMT

OVER 27: NZ 91/0 (Latham 34 Young 42)

Latham feels for one outside off and there are some appeals from the England’s fielders for caught behind. Stokes does not look convinced but Ollie Pope persuades him to review. UltraEdge shows no edge so England lose their review. When Pope was stand-in captain for Stokes when he was injured, his review record was terrible and his persuasions should have been ignored there.

Stokes then fires one in full that is adjudged to have come off the bat rather than the pads but I think it came off the latter. It was probably going down leg anyway. Replays show there was no bat but it would have been umpire’s call so England would not have been able to overturn the decision.

There will be time for one more over before lunch.

11:53 PM GMT

OVER 26: NZ 90/0 (Latham 33 Young 42)

England cannot believe they have not taken a wicket so far. Potts gets one to rise at Latham and it takes the shoulder of the bat. It loops into the air but lands safely over gully. Over the stump mic we heard Stokes say “Are you kidding me?!”

Later in the over Young drives through mid-off for four to bring up 1000 Test runs as he moves into the 40s.

11:48 PM GMT

OVER 25: NZ 85/0 (Latham 32 Young 38)

Stokes continues into his seventh over and sends down a second successive maiden over. He is going at only just over two-an-over.

11:44 PM GMT

OVER 24: NZ 85/0 (Latham 32 Young 38)

England consider a review for caught behind against Young but Ben Stokes does not go for it. The replays show there was no edge but that was mighty close.

11:40 PM GMT

OVER 23: NZ 84/0 (Latham 32 Young 37)

Test cricket can be a strange game at times. Some days you bowl brilliantly and get no reward, others you bowl below par and get a bundle of wickets. Stokes goes past Latham’s outside edge on a number of occasions in his latest over, which is a maiden.

11:37 PM GMT

OVER 22: NZ 84/0 (Latham 32 Young 37)

Potts is back on, replacing Stokes. A ball after Potts gets one to rise at Young, he nearly gets him dragging on. Young looked like he tried to leave in the end but was playing initially. It comes off the bat and goes just over the stumps.

Potts gets Young driving outside off and the outside edge runs away to third man for four. England have had no luck in this morning session.

Off the final ball of the over Potts once again finds Young’s outside edge but again it falls safely and runs away for another boundary.

England frustrated on the opening morning after winning the toss and bowling first - Hannah Peters/Getty Images

11:31 PM GMT

OVER 21: NZ 76/0 (Latham 32 Young 29)

Latham now drives down the ground and gets four more through mid-off. This is now New Zealand’s best opening partnership in 28 innings. Stokes then gets too full and Latham flicks it through midwicket for four more.

11:27 PM GMT

OVER 20: NZ 68/0 (Latham 24 Young 29)

Carse beats the inside edge of a driving Young but it somehow misses the off stump. That was inches away from crashing into the stumps and that probably sums up the morning session for England; no rewards for some to deliveries.

Young later in the over drives beautifully through mid-on for four.

11:22 PM GMT

OVER 19: NZ 64/0 (Latham 24 Young 25)

Latham gets a bit of width from Stokes and drives him through the covers for four.

11:18 PM GMT

OVER 18: NZ 60/0 (Latham 20 Young 25)

Carse bowls a beauty that beats the outside edge of Latham’s bat. That has happened on a number of occasions this morning but still no reward for England.

11:14 PM GMT

OVER 17: NZ 59/0 (Latham 19 Young 25)

Stokes strays too far down the legside and Pope cannot prevent four byes with a dive to his left. Stokes has fallen over again as he continues to be unhappy with the footholes.

Not going England’s way on this first morning of the third Test - Andrew Cornaga/AP

11:10 PM GMT

OVER 16: NZ 54/0 (Latham 18 Young 25)

Young drives beautifully through the covers and it races away for four to bring up the New Zealand 50. This is comfortably the best first-wicket partnership of the series and it comes off 93 balls.

Carse drops short and Young cuts aerially in between gully and point for four. It runs away for a boundary but that could have ended up in the hands of Stokes or Crawley in that region.

11:06 PM GMT

OVER 15: NZ 46/0 (Latham 18 Young 17)

Stokes is not particularly happy with the footholes but he bowls a maiden over.

New Zealand off to a good start in the first innings of this third Test - Phil Walter/Getty Images

10:59 PM GMT

OVER 14: NZ 46/0 (Latham 18 Young 17)

A probing maiden over from Carse and it is time for drinks.

Very good first hour for New Zealand. Will Young has definitely given them some solidity and the decision not to pick him for the first two Tests after a good tour to India is one of the decisions they will have to reflect upon. England bowled some good balls with the new ball but were a bit inconsistent in their lines and lengths. It is muggy in Hamilton but the ball has not swung that much, England instead relying on scrambled seam and it nipping off the pitch. Quiet start to the Test.

10:55 PM GMT

OVER 13: NZ 46/0 (Latham 18 Young 17)

One Durham man replaces another as captain Ben Stokes brings himself on to replace Potts. We will have two Durham men bowling in tandem. He took three wickets in the final stages of the second Test.

Latham flicks Stokes’ first ball through square leg for two and it is a no-ball from Stokes.

Off the final ball Latham does well to dig out a yorker from his opposite number.

10:50 PM GMT

OVER 12: NZ 43/0 (Latham 16 Young 17)

First change of the bowling as Brydon Carse is on to replace Atkinson. 25 wickets in his first four Tests for Carse, who has been so impressive in this series as he was in Pakistan. Young drives aerially through the covers that goes for four despite the best efforts of a diving Potts.

Will Young is in for Devon Conway for this Test match - Hannah Peters/Getty Images

10:46 PM GMT

OVER 11: NZ 39/0 (Latham 16 Young 13)

Another beauty from Potts as Latham leaves a ball just outside the off stump that is so close to clipping the stumps. Again how did that not hit?

Potts then strikes Latham on the pads but it was going down leg and they come through for a leg bye.

Potts bowls a similar ball to Atkinson in the previous over that comes in a long way but does not hit the stumps.

England will be wondering how they have not picked up any wickets so far. On another day they would have at least two or three.

England have not got the rewards their bowling has deserved - Michael Bradley/Getty Images

10:42 PM GMT

OVER 10: NZ 37/0 (Latham 16 Young 12)

Atkinson bowls an absolute beauty that comes in a mile to Latham but somehow misses the stumps. How did that miss? Latham was nowhere near that inswinger.

On another day New Zealand could be two or three down but sometimes that is Test cricket; you do not always get the rewards you deserve.

10:37 PM GMT

OVER 9: NZ 36/0 (Latham 15 Young 12)

Young comes down the pitch and tries to flick through the legside but it comes off the outside edge and runs away through backward point for four. Potts has been very unlucky this morning as he has deserved a wicket.

Potts finds the outside edge again but it flies through a vacant fourth slip area for four. Not much luck for England so far in this morning session.

10:33 PM GMT

OVER 8: NZ 28/0 (Latham 15 Young 4)

Latham gets a drive through mid-on that brings him two. It is not quite where he intended but a couple nonetheless. Another good chase from Potts mid-spell to keep it to two.

10:29 PM GMT

OVER 7: NZ 26/0 (Latham 13 Young 4)

Potts finds the outside edge of Latham’s bat but Duckett cannot cling on at third slip. It was very low and he went one-handed but could not grasp it. A difficult chance but the first real chance goes begging for England.

Potts has bowled nicely so far but not got the rewards he deserves.

10:25 PM GMT

OVER 6: NZ 25/0 (Latham 12 Young 4)

Just the one run comes from Atkinson’s third over.

England will feel they have bowled well enough to make a breakthrough but so far no wickets on this first morning of the third Test.

10:21 PM GMT

OVER 5: NZ 24/0 (Latham 11 Young 4)

Young gets his first runs of the day as he drives through cover for four. It took him 10 deliveries to get off the mark but he is under way with a boundary. This is the highest opening partnership of the series from either side so far.

10:17 PM GMT

OVER 4: NZ 20/0 (Latham 11 Young 0)

Atkinson bowls a beauty across Latham that is not far off taking the outside edge.

Latham then pushes gently down the ground through mid-off for two.

Atkinson strays onto Latham’s pad and is flicked away through midwicket for four. Latham finishes the over with a cover drive for two. A good chase from Potts, who is in the midst of his own spell, keeps it down to two.

New Zealand were put into bat by Ben Stokes - Hannah Peters/Getty Images

10:13 PM GMT

OVER 3: NZ 12/0 (Latham 3 Young 0)

Latham gets the first runs off the bat and is gifted three by poor fielding by Crawley at point, who then then nearly creates overthrows.

Potts’ first ball at Young strikes him on the pads but their appeals are turned down. England think about a review but end up not doing so. On first glance it looked like it may have been sliding down leg. Replays show it was missing leg so a good decision not to review.

To review or not to review? - Michael Bradley/Getty Images

10:08 PM GMT

OVER 2: NZ 9/0 (Latham 0 Young 0)

Gus Atkinson will open from the other end to Young, who is in for Conway for this Test. Just the no-ball from Atkinson’s first over. Plenty of carry for Atkinson early doors.

10:04 PM GMT

OVER 1: NZ 8/0 (Latham 0 Young 0)

Good first ball from Potts, that Latham momentarily thinks about playing at but gets his bat out of the way.

Potts then sends one way down the legside as it slipped out his hands and it runs away for four byes. Very surprised that was not called wides.

He then bowls an absolute beauty that goes just past the outside edge of Latham’s bat. Close.

The final ball runs away for four leg byes down to fine leg.

Matthew Potts in for Chris Woakes for England - Michael Bradley/Getty Images

10:00 PM GMT

Time for action

Ben Stokes lead his side out to the middle. Will Young, who has come in for Devon Conway, walks out alongside his captain Tom Latham.

Matthew Potts, in for Chris Woakes, will bowl the first over of the match.

09:55 PM GMT

Anthem time

Both sides, led out by Tim Southee in his final Test match, have made their way out to the middle. It is time for the national anthems. ‘God Save The King’ followed by ‘God Defend New Zealand’.

Emotional farewell for Tim Southee - Phil Walter/Getty Images

09:52 PM GMT

Ruthless!

Don’t mention the R-word to Ben Stokes. He was not happy when asked at the pre-match press conference if England were going to be “ruthless” this week. England do not like that word and to be fair to Stokes he did quite well to deconstruct a sporting cliche. “I hate the word ruthless. It is a word that is said at the conclusion of something. We go out there to win every game. You have good days and bad days. On bad days it does not mean you haven’t been ruthless. And on good days when we win it is not because we have been more ruthless than when we lose.” Surprised England bowled first but despite the forecast for 28C it is very cloudy this morning in Hamilton. Only twice has a team opted to bat first in the last 11 Tests here so perhaps a good call. We shall see.

09:51 PM GMT

There have been seven golden ages of Test cricket – and we are in one of them now

2000-05: Great series full of drama

The two most enthralling Test series ever played, at least until this point, even surpassing the West Indies tour of Australia in 1960-1, bookended this golden age. The first, although it was only a three-Test series, occurred in 2000-1 when Australia carried on hammering all opposition until, in the second Test in India, they came up against the 376-run partnership in Calcutta between VVS Laxman of the gorgeous strokeplay and Rahul Dravid of the immaculate defence. Ever since, Tests between Australia and India have assumed almost the same importance as the Ashes, and probably equalled them this winter when the five-Test series was introduced. The other great series of this period was the 2005 Ashes, when England bounced back from losing to Australia for 16 years, and the first Test, to hang on 2-1. South Africa, as they kept producing fast bowlers and all-rounders, were strong too, as were Pakistan, who kept producing stellar batsmen, to make up for the start of West Indies’ inexorable decline. Sri Lanka’s innovation when winning the World Cup in 1996, by attacking from ball one, was having a global effect on opening batsmen such as Australia’s Matthew Hayden.

This is just a glimpse of what you can read from Scyld Berry on some of the greatest eras in Test history.

09:46 PM GMT

09:42 PM GMT

The thoughts of Tom Latham

“Looks a decent surface, we have seen wickets with a lot more grass and a greener tinge, we are happy to be batting first. “We know we have not been at our best and we certainly accept that, but we have got another opportunity. “I think Tim Southee has played for New Zealand for half his life, we are hoping we can put in a performance and send him off on a high.”

09:40 PM GMT

Ben Stokes at the toss

“We came here this morning, there was not a cloud in the sky then as you come towards the toss it gets more overcast. Either way, we would have been happy. “Matty Potts is in for Chris Woakes. It is nice having a strong squad so just replacing one gun bowler with another. “We have played some really good cricket and we have played enough against New Zealand to know that they are never going to give up. “For us, it is going out there this week with the same mentality and mindset as the first two games because it has served us pretty well.”

09:36 PM GMT

Teams

New Zealand: Tom Latham (captain), Will Young, Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Will O’Rourke.

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jacob Bethell, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ollie Pope (wk), Ben Stokes (captain), Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Matthew Potts, Shoaib Bashir.

09:34 PM GMT

England win the toss

Ben Stokes calls correctly and he decides to bowl first. He admits that he would have been happy to batted or bowled. As we knew before the toss England have made one change, with Matthew Potts replacing Chris Woakes. We will see Potts in action very soon.

Tom Latham has said he is happy to bat first and paid tribute to Tim Southee, who retires after this match. Two changes for New Zealand, who bring in Will Young and Mitchell Santner for Devon Conway and Nathan Smith. Conway is on paternity leave and they also bring in a frontline spinner in the shape of Santner.

09:32 PM GMT

Toss incoming

It is time for the toss in the third and final Test from Hamulton. Both captains are out in the middle so who will win the toss?

09:27 PM GMT

Stokes: It is hard not to get excited about the Ashes but we need to tone down expectations

Ben Stokes has pledged to stop focusing on the Ashes in order to keep England grounded as they look ahead to a blockbuster 2025. England play their last overseas Test before facing Australia, against New Zealand in Hamilton starting on Friday night (GMT). It provides one last chance to use the Kookaburra ball on a pitch that will probably be as flat as the ones they encounter next winter. As Stokes prepared for the third Test, and plotting a whitewash over New Zealand, he admitted he has been too guilty of looking ahead to the Ashes and that his team need to stay in the present, with a summer schedule that includes a five-Test series against India, before they go to Australia.

For more from Nick Hoult in Hamilton, click here.

09:20 PM GMT

Brook to number one

Harry Brook has overtaken fellow Yorkshireman Joe Root has the number one Test batsman in the world rankings. Brook has scored 2,280 runs so far in his Test career at an average of 61.62. His captain, Ben Stokes, has lavished praise on Brook.

“From 40-odd for four on day one, to be sat here on the winning side halfway through day three, is pretty special,” Stokes said

“In cricket terms, that pitch was what we call a snake pit... it was doing plenty. Brooky is just phenomenal. No-one has a right to go out and score 120 on that wicket, against the attack that New Zealand have. There are only a few players in the world who could go out and play like he did and I’m glad he’s in our team.”

The man he has overtaken believes Brook is clearly the best batsman in the world at the moment.

“If you asked me, Brooky is by far and away the best player in the world at the minute,” Root said. “He has such an all-round game: he can absorb pressure, he can apply it, he can whack you over your head for six, he can scoop you over his head for six, he can smack spin, he can smack seam. He is so hard to bowl to.”

09:16 PM GMT

England’s Test tour of New Zealand

First Test (Christchurch): England won by eight wickets

Second Test (Wellington): England won by 323 runs

Third Test (Hamilton): Starting today

09:10 PM GMT

Series whitewash up for grabs for Ben Stokes’ men

England are aiming to complete a series whitewash over New Zealand as they travel to Hamilton in the third Test 2-0 up. After dominantly winning by eight wickets in the first Test in Christchurch, they wrapped up the series with a comprehensive 323-run win in Wellington.

This is England’s 17th and final Test of a very busy 2024, the joint-most they have played in a calendar year. They have the opportunity to become only the third team to win a three-match series 3-0 in New Zealand. Next year is a big one for England in Test cricket with a five-match home series against India followed by an away Ashes series. Captain Ben Stokes has admitted perhaps putting too much emphasis on what is ahead rather than the here and now.

“Through my own fault I maybe spoke a little too much about the Ashes and putting too much emphasis on that series considering how much cricket we had to play before that. Every Englishman and Australian knows the Ashes is a big series for both teams, but toning down on the expectations on that series is something I will be better at in the build-up.

“In leadership roles, you can differ from where you first started and think that is the right thing to be saying or be thinking about, which then takes you away from what has been a successful mindset. It is a learning curve as a leader, I guess.”

England have made one change with Durham seamer Matthew Potts replacing Chris Woakes. Potts earns his 10th cap and has taken 31 Test wickets, at an average of 29.

England’s one change sees Matthew Potts replace Chris Woakes - Michael Bradley/Getty Images

“We are looking forward to giving Pottsy an opportunity to see what he can do this week,” said Stokes. “He has got a massive engine on him. He can go all day and bowl a lot of overs but not just that, he is a very skilful bowler. He is a versatile bowler, you can use him with the new ball and the short-ball plan that we go to because he is so fit. He can bowl you 20 overs one day, then rock up again and bowl you another 20.”

It is going to be emotional few days for New Zealand cricket as Tim Southee hangs up his boots after this match. His Test career will end as it began at home to England and he has the honour of finishing it on his home ground of Seddon Park. For this match one end at the ground has been renamed after Southee. He has taken 774 international wickets, more than any other New Zealander, and is only second to Richard Hadlee in terms of Test wickets on 389.

An emotional farewell ahead for Tim Southee - Michael Bradley/Getty Images

Play on day one gets under way at 10pm UK time.