Matt Parkinson of Lancashire during day two of the County Championship match with Essex at Old Trafford on May 20, 2022 = Matt Parkinson has gone from England’s next star to county back-up - Getty Images/Gareth Copley

Twelve months ago, Matt Parkinson was a darling of English cricket.

There was considerable disappointment and disquiet among pockets of England fans that he had carried so many drinks, and received so few international opportunities across the formats. That reached its zenith on the tour of the Caribbean last March, where flat pitches left them in desperate need of a point of difference.

Meanwhile in the white-ball formats, some saw him as Adil Rashid’s heir.

Parkinson did make a belated and unusual Test debut, aborting a trip to the Lake District for a barbecue to leg it to Lord’s, where he became England’s first concussion sub for Jack Leach. This was the first match of the Bazball era and he performed tidily enough, gave lively interviews, and appeared to enjoy the game and life, endearing him further to fans.

Almost a year on, Parkinson is something of a forgotten man. He has not played for England since, or even made a squad following solid performances from Leach, and the emergence of Rehan Ahmed. He was overlooked in the Hundred draft and had to leave Lancashire on loan (to Durham, when their spinner Matt Kuhnemann was injured) to get some Championship cricket last month. Word is that he and his boyhood club no longer see eye to eye, and a move at the end of the season – when he is out of contract – is likely.

All of which means that, as the 21st season of the Vitality Blast kicks off in unusual fashion – a double-header at Edgbaston, called Blast Off!, in the middle of a round of County Championship matches – on Saturday, Parkinson will be the most interesting player on show, more even than his former England colleagues Jonny Bairstow and Chris Woakes.

Parkinson, 26, played Lancashire’s first game of the season, against Surrey at Old Trafford, and took a five-wicket haul as the champions pushed for a third-innings declaration. He took one wicket in his match for Durham, leaving him with a highly respectable first-class record of 151 wickets at an average of 25.9.

But Parkinson was at Durham because he was replaced by Tom Hartley, the 24-year-old left-arm spinner. The decision is understandable enough: Hartley is a tall finger-spinner, whose bounce gives him an advantage on early-season pitches (although he has only managed five wickets in four matches), and bats No 8, averaging a more-than-handy 64 this year.

That said, Lancashire have drawn every match this year, so perhaps a wrist-spinner might have been useful. Hartley was also retained by Manchester Originals in the Hundred, the team that released Parkinson. At Old Trafford, Parkinson has a first-class average under 25, and an average in the Blast and Hundred in the teens.

It is hard on Parkinson, because the reasons for the preference for Hartley are the same as those that have dogged him throughout his career: Inferior batting and fielding, and perhaps the sense that he bowls too slowly for Test cricket and without the necessary variation for a wrist-spinner for top-level white-ball cricket – unlike Ahmed or Mason Crane, let alone Rashid. Parkinson does not have a big bag of tricks, just an outstanding stock ball.

There is now a growing sense that he has let his frustration affect his attitude. It should be noted that it has been a difficult few years for Parkinson, following the sudden death of his mother in 2019.

The immediate future may not be straightforward. He is not alone in being a young spinner short on game time: Amar Virdi and Dan Moriarty are yet to play for Surrey this year, while Crane is playing his first game for Hampshire this week.

He is also not alone in being out of contract this year, and may find it a difficult market. Virdi and Moriarty’s deals are up, and so is Parkinson’s twin brother left-arm spin-bowling twin Callum, currently injured at Leicestershire. It is thought that a move to Durham could be on the cards for Callum when counties are able to open talks with players from June 1.

Opportunities for M. Parkinson seem likeliest to come away from Division One’s biggest counties.

Parkinson has been among the most consistent players in the Blast in recent years, and any discord at Lancashire will surely not run deep enough for him to sit out in that format, too.

The tournament provides him with opportunities: To push for a Hundred wildcard place, to remind people of his quality and, quite simply, to play.

