Matt Nagy's 'aware' of 'I still own you' quip from Aaron Rodgers, who has no regrets

Sunday's Green Bay Packers-Chicago Bears tilt promises to have a little more pop than your average matchup of 8-3 and 4-8 teams.

It is Bears-Packers, after all.

But the last time these two met, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers delivered a not-so-subtle message to the Bears — or Bears fans, to be precise. Eight weeks later, it remains a topic of conversation for both teams heading into their "Sunday Night Football" rematch.

In case you missed it, Rodgers scrambled for a game-clinching touchdown late in Green Bay's 24-14 Week 6 win at Soldier Field. After securing the score, he had this to say to a collection of Bears fans in the stands:

"I own you, all my f****** life," Rodgers yelled after performing his signature championship-belt celebration. "I still own you, I still own you."

Rodgers, Nagy each address taunt

On Sunday, the series shifts to Lambeau Field, with the 9-3 Packers looking to remain in the hunt for the No. 1 seed in the NFC. The 4-8 Bears will have rookie quarterback Justin Fields back from injury and be in full-on spoiler mode. Rodgers' Week 6 taunt came up in news conferences in Green Bay and Chicago on Wednesday.

This could be the last Packers-Bears dance for both Aaron Rodgers and Matt Nagy. (Mike DiNovo/Reuters)

Head coach Matt Nagy fielded the topic for the Bears.

"We're aware of it," Nagy said when asked if the taunt was bulletin-board fodder in Chicago.

The Bears are in the midst of another disappointing season, and this could very well be Nagy's last game as Bears coach for a game against the Packers. With Fields back for the primetime game, Nagy is surely motivated to put up a fight. It's not hard to imagine that he's played the clip a time or two at practice this week.

Rodgers clarified on Wednesday that his taunt was directed at Bears fans who greeted him with middle fingers, not necessarily the Bears. But with a 22-5 record against Chicago, he's not backing down from what he said.

"I don't know if you can question a whole lot of what I said," Rodgers told reporters. "We've had a good record over the years against them and won a lot of games.

"At some point, it will be used against me. It is what it is. I don't regret saying it at all."

That some point appears to be now. And he, like Nagy, is potentially participating in his final game of the rivalry. Might as well spice things up a bit.