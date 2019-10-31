Matt Nagy tried to inspire the Bears with a PowerPoint about the Nationals' comeback season

The Chicago Bears have not looked good this season. While their 3-4 record is middling, quarterback Mitch Trubisky has been awful, head coach Matt Nagy has made several head-scratching in-game strategy decisions, and they still can’t exorcise the demon of the double-doink and find a kicker who can deliver in the big moments.

That’s just a short list of the Bears’ problems in 2019, but Nagy thinks he knows how to wake his team up. Not with more specialized practices, or better strategy, or a new play caller, or even a new quarterback. No, Nagy has turned to PowerPoint, the very same tool that inspires millions of people to fall asleep in work meetings every single day.

Nagy gave a PowerPoint presentation to his floundering team on Thursday and chose the Washington Nationals as the subject, as the Nationals overcame a disastrous 19-31 start to their season to win the World Series on Wednesday night.

Matt Nagy showed his team a powerpoint about the Washington Nationals starting this season 19-31 and going on to win the World Series.



Nagy: "How do you not show that to your guys and let them pull from that?" — JJ Stankevitz (@JJStankevitz) October 31, 2019

Nagy obviously found it inspiring because his team has been experiencing a similar slow start. The Nationals persevered and trusted in their players and made it to the pinnacle of baseball. Nagy wants his guys to “pull from that” and presumably find inspiration in the Nationals’ underdog story. If the Nats can do it, so can the Bears, right?

Of course, the Nationals had a team full of talented players, along with a few superstars, and that gave them confidence to stick with their plan and trust that those talented players would rebound. The Bears, on the other hand, have Mitch Trubisky and a coach who doubles down on his bad, game-losing decisions instead of trying to learn from them.

Is a Nationals-themed PowerPoint better for the Bears than taking play calling duties away from Nagy? We’ll find out on Sunday when they take on the Philadelphia Eagles.

Matt Nagy hopes that a Nationals-themed PowerPoint will inspire the Bears to a win on Sunday. (Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images)

