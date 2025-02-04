Matt Nagy shares advice for new Bears head coach Ben Johnson

Former Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy is back in the Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs for the third time, having won the previous two times. Preparing for Super Bowl LIX as the Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles for the second time in two years, Nagy met with the media during Super Bowl Opening Night and was asked about his former team and their new head coach.

Speaking to CHGO Bears, Nagy was asked to share his advice for new Bears head coach Ben Johnson, who departed from the NFC North rival Detroit Lions this offseason. Nagy's message to Johnson was simple: "Win. And beat the Packers."

Before a Week 18 win at Lambeau Field in January, the Bears had not beaten the Green Bay Packers for 11 straight meetings, the last win coming in 2018 when Nagy was head coach. As bad of a season as the team had this year, many coaches and players talked about the importance of ending the year on a victory, especially on the road at Lambeau Field, halting the Packers' momentum going into the playoffs.

In his introductory press conference, Johnson made reference that while he was with Detroit, he really enjoyed beating Green Bay head coach Matt LaFleur twice a year. It was an instant one-liner that made the fans and organization fall in love with him. Now, he'll just have to make it a priority of beating the Packers, while stacking up wins along the way.

