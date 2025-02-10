Matt Nagy, Chiefs offense fall apart in Super Bowl LIX

Matt Nagy is one of those former Chicago Bears head coaches that nobody will ever forget. He served as the head coach from 2018-21, where he recorded a 34-31 record, including two postseason appearances. The defense was a big reason why Chicago won games. Nobody thought that they were winning because of him while he was in charge, especially by the end.

Nagy was the Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator before becoming the head coach in Chicago. With the Bears, he was the primary play-caller and oversaw the development of quarterback Mitchell Trubisky. He was also there for Justin Fields' rookie season, and that failed as well. As head coach, Nagy was very set in his ways and no meaningful adjustments were made along the way. Their offense looked like it was playing a different sport compared to other teams in the league.

Since being fired by the Bears, Nagy went back to the Chiefs. He was their quarterbacks coach in 2022 before becoming their offensive coordinator again after Eric Bieniemy's departure. Kansas City has won the Super Bowl twice since Nagy went back, but it is largely because of Andy Reid as their head coach, Patrick Mahomes as their quarterback, and their incredible defense.

In Super Bowl LIX, however, the offense looked very Matt Nagy-like. They scored zero points in the first half, sux in the third quarter, and 16 during garbage time in the fourth quarter when they no longer had a chance to win.

The Eagles defense came in with a plan, and they executed it against the offense that Nagy plays a big role in creating. They never blitzed Mahomes and still found a way to sack him six times and generate 26 pressures. Philly contained everything that the Chiefs threw at them for most of the game.

Mahomes also threw two interceptions on bad plays in this game. Being dominated for the entire match, and then winning it at the end, was the Kansas City special this season. But they were unable to make a comeback in this one. Their offense was truly terrible at the worst possible time.

The Chiefs' offense was not great for most of the year. For being a 15-2 football team, they didn't score nearly as many points as you'd think. Only a handful of teams never scored more than 30 points this year, and Kansas City was one of them.

This isn't all Nagy's fault, as they are deprived of weapons for Mahomes, but the offense looked very much like the one that Nagy ran in Chicago. Things never got better for the Bears once Nagy left, but that appears to be changing with Ben Johnson now stepping into the head coach role. Hopefully, Chicago watched this game and saw what they need to do to keep up with the top team in the NFC.

