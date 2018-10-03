Matt Millen steps away from Big Ten Network to focus on health

Big Ten Network football analyst Matt Millen is stepping away from the booth for the rest of the 2018 season to focus on his health, the network announced Wednesday.

Millen, who has been calling Big Ten games since 2015, was diagnosed in 2011 with a rare condition called amyloidosis.

Matt Millen is stepping away from the broadcast booth for the remainder of the 2018 season in order to focus on his health. pic.twitter.com/Ku1j1UD8i7 — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) October 3, 2018

Per the Mayo Clinic:

"Amyloidosis (am-uh-loi-DO-sis) is a rare disease that occurs when a substance called amyloid builds up in (the) organs. Amyloid is an abnormal protein that is produced in your bone marrow and can be deposited in any tissue or organ. …

"Amyloidosis frequently affects the heart, kidneys, liver, spleen, nervous system and digestive tract. Severe amyloidosis can lead to life-threatening organ failure.

"There's no cure for amyloidosis. But treatments can help (manage symptoms) and limit the production of amyloid protein."

Millen had been in the booth the first five games of the season with partner Kevin Kugler. It's unclear who will replace Millen.

"We will certainly miss seeing Matt this fall, but his health is the clear priority for everyone involved and we plan to support him in any way possible," BTN executive producer Mark Hulsey said.