Matt Lucas ends run as Great British Bake Off host

George Bowden - BBC News
·2 min read
Noel Fielding, Paul Hollywood, Prue Leith and Matt Lucas outside the Bake Off tent
Matt Lucas (far right) was a Bake Off presenter across three series

Matt Lucas has said "farewell" to the Great British Bake Off tent, as the comedian confirmed he was stepping down as a presenter of the show.

The 48-year-old said his three-series stint had been a "delicious experience" but the time needed to oversee bakes alongside other projects was too much.

"I am cheerfully passing the baguette on to someone else," the former Little Britain star wrote on Twitter.

Channel 4 has not announced a replacement host.

In his statement, Lucas said the decision came after trying to balance the requirements of Bake Off and other projects such as Sky Max comedy Fantasy Football League.

He said: "I would like to give my warmest thanks and gratitude to everyone at Love Productions and Channel 4 and to Noelipops [co-presenter Noel Fielding], Paul [Hollywood], Dame Prue [Leith], the crew and, of course, the wonderful bakers for welcoming me into the tent.

"I wish whoever takes over all the very best and I can't wait to tune into the next series without already knowing who won!"

Matt Lucas
Lucas said he was "cheerfully passing the baguette on to someone else"

Fielding, who presented alongside Lucas, said: "I will miss your big smile and your sense of fun and silliness. I will miss our writing days in that ridiculous room with the high ceilings and I will miss us giggling like naughty schoolboys when Paul says 'eggy' in his Scouse accent.

"You were so lovely to work with and so kind to the bakers. Have fun on your next adventure."

Show judge Hollywood wished Lucas luck, while fellow judge Dame Prue thanked Lucas for "bringing so much laughter and fun to the tent".

Love Productions, which makes the programme, said it was thankful to Lucas for his work on the show, including during Covid, "which required a great sacrifice and an enormous dollop of humour".

"We consider Matt to be very much part of the Bake Off family and are extremely grateful for his part, along with Noel, in looking after very many bakers," the show's producers added.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cl1m3UvjlPO/?igshid=MDJmNzVkMjY%3D

Ian Katz, chief content officer at Channel 4, echoed that sentiment, saying Lucas "brought warmth, wit and a large helping of endearing silliness to the tent and produced some of the most memorable moments of recent series".

Bake Off first aired in 2010 and transferred from the BBC to Channel 4 in 2017. Its 13th series ended last month, and overnight figures showed its finale attracted about 5.2 million viewers.

Latest Stories

  • Two family members die in early Sunday morning house fire in Haltom City

    There was heavy smoke when firefighters arrived at the home, three blocks from the fire station.

  • In trying to flee the war, this Ukrainian dad ended up in a Russian prison — and his kids in Moscow

    In some of Evgeny Mezhevoy's darkest moments, like when he was interrogated and crammed into an overcrowded detention centre in Russian-occupied Donetsk, the single father imagined himself speaking to his three children, who he says were torn away from him at a checkpoint while trying to escape the Russian assault on Mariupol. "I talked to each one of them. I calmed them down," Mezhevoy told CBC News in an interview from their two-bedroom apartment in Riga, Latvia, at the end of November. "I sai

  • Adam Sandler Says He Feels Old Recovering from Hip Surgery: I'm 'Unable to Tie My Own Shoe'

    The actor, 56, has been recovering from a hip surgery in September, and was previously using a cane for mobility

  • Read Matt Lucas’s statement on quitting Bake Off – in full

    ‘After three series and 51 episodes, I am cheerfully passing the baguette on to someone else’

  • Drew Barrymore wanted to reunite with Adam Sandler for Planes, Trains and Automobiles remake

    Barrymore wanted to play John Candy's role in a remake of the 1987 comedy classic.

  • New Novelist Gets Support from Stephen King, Margaret Atwood and More After Sad Tweet About Book-Signing

    Chelsea Banning was "kind of upset" and "a little embarrassed" after only two people showed up at an event for her debut fantasy novel. Then she tweeted about it and Book Twitter replied

  • TikTok is pouring with tributes to a 21-year-old body-positivity influencer who died on Thanksgiving day: 'The world much needed more people like her'

    Megha Thakur was a body positivity influencer with 942,000 followers. On November 29, Thakur's parents revealed she died on Thanksgiving day aged 21.

  • Adam Sandler Reunites with Brendan Fraser 28 Years After Airheads : 'Remember When I Discovered You?'

    Adam Sandler, Brendan Fraser and Steve Buscemi played aspiring rock stars in the 1994 movie Airheads

  • 'Great British Baking Show' Winner Rahul Mandal Gets Married in India

    "We both are very excited, and a little nervous," Mandal wrote in his Instagram announcement

  • Adam Sandler says Brendan Fraser ‘made us feel bad about ourselves’ in George of the Jungle

    ‘You weren’t supposed to do that to us,’ Sandler teased

  • Ronaldo benched for World Cup match against Switzerland

    LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo was dropped from the starting lineup for Portugal's match against Switzerland on Tuesday in the round of 16 of the World Cup. The move came a day after his coach expressed frustration about his team captain's attitude in the last game. Gonçalo Ramos, a 21-year-old forward who made his international debut three weeks ago, made his first career start for Portugal in Ronaldo’s place at Lusail Stadium. Ronaldo jogged onto the field for the pre-match warm-up to

  • Kirill Kaprizov leads Wild to 5-4 shootout win over Ducks

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov and Matt Boldy scored in the shootout, helping the Minnesota Wild to a 5-4 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday. Calen Addison and Joel Eriksson Ek each had a goal and assist during regulation as Minnesota won for the fifth time in six games and closed out a seven-game homestand. Connor Dewar also scored for the Wild, who have beaten Anaheim in 12 straight matchups, the longest streak against any opponent in team history. Filip Gustavsson made 29 saves fo

  • Former Jet Laine scores two and the Columbus Blue Jackets upset Winnipeg Jets 4-1

    WINNIPEG — Patrik Laine scored twice and Johnny Gaudreau contributed a trio of assists as the Columbus Blue Jackets upset the Winnipeg Jets 4-1 on Friday. Laine was back in action after missing the past seven games with an ankle injury. It was also his second game in Winnipeg since the Jets traded him to Columbus in January 2021. Erik Gudbranson was credited with a goal after the puck went in off a Jets player. Gustav Nyquist also scored for Columbus (8-12-2), which snapped a three-game losing s

  • New Canadian pro women's soccer league to fill missing link in player development

    News of a domestic professional women's league finally coming to Canada in 2025 has Sophia Ferreira dreaming big about her future in the sport. The 20-year-old from Coquitlam, B.C., has just wrapped up a second season with the University of British Columbia Thunderbirds. Prior to Monday's announcement, she always assumed she'd have to move to Europe or the U.S. to keep playing post-graduation. "I was super excited, but I wasn't really expecting it," said Ferreira. "[Canada doesn't] have a space

  • Canada wins six medals as international long-track speedskating returns to Quebec

    QUEBEC — The Canadian team captured six medals, including three gold, to open the ISU Four Continents Speed Skating Championships on Friday. Laurent Dubreuil of Levis, Que., kicked things off with a victory in the 500 metres at the new Centre de glace Intact Assurance, in Quebec City's first international long-track speedskating competition in 30 years. Valérie Maltais of La Baie, Que., won gold in the women's 3,000 metres, while Dubreuil, and Montreal's Christopher Fiola and David La Rue won go

  • Sofia Goggia continues win streak in Lake Louise with another downhill victory

    LAKE LOUISE, Alta. — Sofia Goggia won her second downhill race in as many days and extended her World Cup win streak in Lake Louise, Alta., to five in a row Saturday. The 30-year-old Italian swept both downhills and a super-G last year at the Alberta ski resort. Another win in Sunday's super-G would put her in rare company in women's ski racing. The only other woman to post back-to-back hat tricks in Lake Louise was retired American ski star Lindsey Vonn in 2011 and 2012, with Vonn adding anothe

  • Japanese outfielder Yoshida to negotiate with MLB teams

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Outfielder Masataka Yoshida will be able to negotiate with Major League Baseball teams starting Wednesday under the posting system with the Japanese big leagues. A member of Japan's Olympic team last year, Yoshida will be posted at 8 a.m. EST on Wednesday and MLB teams have until 5 p.m. EST on Jan. 20 to reach an agreement, the commissioner's office said Tuesday. The 29-year-old hit .335 with 21 homers and 88 RBIs in 119 games this year for the Orix Buffaloes of Japan's Pacific

  • Croatia going deep again at World Cup after shootout win

    AL WAKRAH, Qatar (AP) — Croatia is going deep at another World Cup, and the team is taking the long route once again. Goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic saved three penalty kicks in Croatia's 3-1 win over Japan in a shootout on Monday, securing a return to the quarterfinals for the runner-up in the 2018 tournament. The match was tied at 1-1 after extra time. On its surprising run to the final in Russia four years ago, Croatia needed extra time in each round in the knockout stage — and twice came throu

  • Blues coach puts Binnington on blast after latest antics: Just 'stop the puck'

    Blues head coach Craig Berube has had enough of his goalie's wild outbursts after another embarrassing scene unfolded in Pittsburgh on Saturday.

  • Strome's OT goal lifts Ducks to 4-3 win over Hurricanes

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Ryan Strome scored at 1:56 of overtime and the Anaheim Ducks defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 on Tuesday night to stop a six-game losing streak. Strome put a snap shot past goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov after getting a pass from Cam Fowler. Six of the Ducks' seven wins this season have come in overtime or a shootout. It was Strome's second OT winner of the season, which is tied for the NHL lead with five other players. “This year I feel like I've got a little more confide