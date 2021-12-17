Matt Lowton: Burnley are ‘well equipped’ to deal with fixture congestion

Matt Lowton believes Burnley are well equipped to handle any fixture congestion later in the season following a second postponement in less than three weeks.

After the clash with Tottenham last month fell victim to snow, Wednesday’s meeting with Watford at Turf Moor was called off less than three hours before kick-off because of Covid-19 cases in the Hornets’ camp.

Saturday’s Premier League match against Aston Villa is on as things stand, but there remains significant doubt over the festive programme as virus rates soar.

Defender Lowton has no concerns over the effect that may have later in the season, saying: “I prefer the games thick and fast really. That’s what we play football for.

“The training’s good and it’s obviously needed but the games are what we want to do. You feel the atmosphere and the buzz. We’re a fit side. We have been over the years. We work hard so we’re well equipped if there’s a lot of games.”

Burnley’s players found out about the Watford postponement during their pre-match meal, and Lowton said: “It is very frustrating.

“We’d done all the work leading up to it, get to the game, you’re ready to play. It was a big game and we knew that. We took a point against a good West Ham.

“When you’re sat there having your pre-match meal and having little conversations with the boys about what we need to be doing in the game and then you get told it’s off, it’s like a balloon being popped.

“You’re ready to go, you’re buzzing and then there’s nothing to do really. You go home and you watch the games that are on telly thinking, ‘We should be playing now’. The good thing is there’s a game (tomorrow) and we’re ready to go.”

Burnley remain in the bottom three but they have only lost one of their last six games, albeit with four draws.

Lowton joined Burnley from Villa in 2015 and is looking forward to returning to his old club, who appear to have decisively turned a corner under Steven Gerrard.

“That was the club that gave me the chance in the Premier League so we’re forever grateful for that,” said the full-back.

“I enjoyed every minute of it there. It didn’t quite work out in the end but I can’t think of anything that I didn’t like about it.

“It’s going to be a tough game. He (Gerrard) has got them working and he’s got them winning.”