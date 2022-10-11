Matt LeBlanc Is Not Planning on Acting with Friends Cast Anytime Soon: 'I'm Taking Some Time Off Right Now'

Matt LeBlanc Man with a Plan

Matt LeBlanc is taking his talents off the TV screen, for the time being.

The actor has bulked up his résumé with several high-profile projects, but his role as Joey Tribbiani on Friends is among his most memorable.

LeBlanc's costars on the hit 90's sitcom have also gone on to star in numerous shows and films. Most recently, Jennifer Aniston has starred on The Morning Show, Courtney Cox on Shining Vale, David Schwimmer on Intelligence and Lisa Kudrow on Space Force.

Asked whether he would appear in his former costars' new projects, the 55-year-old told ET: "I'm taking some time off right now."

"I'm just enjoying not having to do anything — it's been kinda nice," he continued. "Sorry, I'll let you know when I do."

RELATED: Friends Director's First Impressions of the Cast: Who Was 'Not the Funniest'? Who Became 'Most Improved'?

While fans shouldn't expect to see LeBlance acting alongside his Friends cast mates any time soon, the iconic bunch did reunite last year for the highly anticipated HBO Max special, Friends: The Reunion. Together, the entire cast — which also includes Matthew Perry — discussed many behind-the-scenes moments and their favorite memories throughout the show's 10 seasons.

"It was an incredible time," Cox, 58, told her costars at the time. "Everything came together. We became best friends through just the chemistry, the whole thing. It was life-changing and it forever will be — not just for us, but for people who watch it, and that's such a great feeling to carry forever. I'm really thankful, and I love you guys so much."

friends reunion

Terrence Patrick/HBO Max

After its conclusion in 2004, LeBlanc went on to star on the short-lived Friends spinoff series Joey. He took time off from acting following its 2006 cancellation.

LeBlanc didn't return to acting until 2011, playing a fictionalized version of himself on Showtime's acclaimed comedy Episodes. His performance earned him a Golden Globe as well as four Emmy Award nominations.

Story continues

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Around the time of Episodes' fifth and final season premiere, LeBlanc admitted on Conan that he "would love" to retire from acting.

"I'm 50 in a couple of weeks — I'm getting old," he said in 2017. "I think I would like to retire earlier rather than later because I would like to do not a f------ thing. That's what I would like to do. Just nothing. Nothing. Zero."