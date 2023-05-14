Southampton players react to relegation to following their defeat by Fulham - Matt Le Tissier: ‘Gutless, lazy and passionless – I have never seen a worse Southampton performance’ - PA/Adam Davy

Matt Le Tissier has savaged the “gutless” and “lazy” performance that confirmed Southampton’s relegation back down to the Championship after spending 36 of the past 43 years in the top-flight.

“That squad should hang their heads in shame,” said Le Tissier, who is widely regarded as the club’s greatest player.

Southampton were never relegated during his 16 years in the first team, with Le Tissier himself often inspiring ‘great escapes’ in scoring a club record 161 top-tier goals at a time when finances were severely restricted.

Saturday’s 2-0 home defeat against Fulham, which was played out in front of thousands of empty seats at St Mary’s and an atmosphere of almost total apathetic dejection, had followed the biggest spending spree in the club’s entire history.

“There was no heart in that performance,” said Le Tissier. “I didn't see a team there that were willing to put themselves on the line to try and help their football club. I felt quite let down actually by the effort that was put in.

“There’s been quite a lot of performances where I felt that way. There have been exceptions. They went to Arsenal – should have picked up all three points but... were hanging on for a point when they were 3-1 up with 89 minutes on the clock.

“They've gone down with a whimper. They haven't gone down with a fight. That was the saddest part about it. I’ve never witnessed such a gutless, lazy and passionless performance from a relegation-threatened team in all my life.”

Matt Le Tissier playing for Southampton against Manchester United in 1992 - I have never seen a worse Southampton performance’ - Mirrorpix/Getty Images/Albert Cooper & Dale Cherry

As well as the players, Le Tissier believes that the recruitment department and a board of directors who sacked Ralph Hasenhuttl in November before appointing Nathan Jones and then Ruben Selles must also be accountable.

“Our football club has never [previously] spent over £100 million over the course of a season on players without actually getting some money back in,” he said. “The return on their investment, in terms of the effort they have got, I think has been pretty shocking.

Story continues

“It seems bizarre, for the first time ever in our history, we have gone and spent serious amounts of money trying to improve our team, [that] we have ended up getting relegated as the worst team in the division. You have to wonder what the recruitment department were doing.

“The board have to look at themselves for the appointments they have made with regard to the manager. I’m not saying we would have been out of trouble all together, but I’m pretty sure we wouldn’t be on 24 points with Ralph in charge.”

Le Tissier does still believe that an immediate return to the Premier League is possible and, to that end, the club’s Sport Republic owners have promised to outline detailed plans over the coming weeks for the “significant improvement” that will be needed.

Selles and chief executive Martin Semmens are set to join a mass exodus of senior coaching and administrative staff since Sport Republic became majority owners 16 months ago.

Rasmus Ankersen, the chief executive and co-founder of Sport Republic, who was previously co-director of football at Brentford, had seriously considered Torino’s Ivan Juric and former Schalke coach Frank Kramer when Hasenhuttl left in November, and is again expected to spearhead the managerial search.

James Ward-Prowse of Southampton applauds the fans after the Premier League match between Southampton and Fulham - - Matt Le Tissier: ‘Gutless, lazy and passionless – I have never seen a worse Southampton performance’ - Getty Images/Charlie Crowhurst

Captain James Ward-Prowse, central midfielder Romeo Lavia, defender Armel Bella-Kotchap and full-back Kyle Walker-Peters all have interest from other Premier League clubs and Southampton are not expected to stand in their way, provided that reasonable offers are forthcoming. One positive for the club is that majority owner Dragan Solak remains completely committed and is preparing to further invest in a squad rebuild.

Ward-Prowse, who has been at Southampton since the age of eight, said that he was not thinking about his personal future in the immediate aftermath of Saturday’s game but admitted that standards had slipped badly since last year.

Striker Che Adams, who has scored 25 goals in his 123 Premier League appearances since joining Southampton in 2019, did suggest that he wants to stay and help Southampton bounce straight back.

“We have failed and definitely fallen short of everybody's expectations and for that, I can't express how disappointed and also sorry I am,” he said. “We'll bring the club back to where it belongs.”