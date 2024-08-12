Matt Kuchar incredulously walked off the course before finishing Wyndham Championship final hole due to darkness

While the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina officially has declared its victor after the weekend's tournament, Matt Kuchar will play half a hole on Monday due to some strange circumstances.

As the final golfers were making their way through the course on Sunday, Kuchar suddenly walked off after his tee shot on No. 18. Tied for 12th with no way to win the tournament or advance to the FedEx Cup playoffs with this result, Kuchar decided to mark his ball and finish the hole on Monday.

Why? Because the sun had set in Greensboro and it was apparently too dark for him to continue.

What a strange sequence of events. It's quite incredulous that Kuchar would decide the course was too dark for him to continue when every other golfer finished that day.

A possible reasoning for Kuchar's walk off might have to do with his payout depending on where he places. The difference between his two possible placements is a measly $58,000, a mere drop in the bucket of the $59.8 million he's made in his career.

