Matt Kenseth's 2018 NASCAR schedule finalized

Former Cup Series champion Matt Kenseth will make his Roush Fenway Racing season debut Saturday night at Kansas, the first of seven races for the 46-year-old this season.

Roush Fenway Racing announced his remaining schedule Thursday with Wyndham Rewards serving as his primary sponsor. The deal between Wyndham and Roush Fenway is a multiyear deal, which could lead to more opportunity for Kenseth in the future.

Matt Kenseth 2018 NASCAR schedule

Kansas Speedway May 12 Charlotte Motor Speedway May 27 Michigan International Speedway June 10 Indianapolis Motor Speedway Sept. 9 Dover International Speedway Oct. 7 Phoenix Raceway Nov. 11 Homestead-Miami Speedway Nov. 18

“I’m really looking forward to getting back to the track this weekend,” Kenseth said in a statement Thursday. “Kansas is one of my favorite race tracks, and I’m really excited to get in the No. 6 car for Jack. It’s great to have Wyndham Rewards on the car, an incredible brand with hotels that serve NASCAR fans across the country.”

Kansas is a favorite for Kenseth and it's easy to see why. He has two wins – back-to-back in 2012-13 – his last year with Roush and his first after moving to Joe Gibbs Racing. His 11 top 10s are third among active drivers to Jimmie Johnson (17) and Kevin Harvick (13).

Only one time in six races from 2010-2013 did he finish lower than seventh place at Kansas and his 774 laps out front at Kansas is most among his competitors this week.

This will be the first start for Kenseth back at Roush, where he won Rookie of the Year in 2000 and the 2003 championship.

He was replaced by Erik Jones at Joe Gibbs Racing at the end of last year and announced his retirement from the sport. Trevor Bayne will drive the No. 6 Ford in races Kenseth is not scheduled.

