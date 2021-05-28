Matt James Posts First Photo with Rachael Kirkconnell Since Rekindling Their Romance: 'Today Was a Good Day'

Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell are Instagram official once again.

On Thursday, the former Bachelor posted a photo of the pair visiting a New York City school for ABC Food Tours, a charity organization he runs with his friend and Bachelorette alum Tyler Cameron.

In the caption, James, 29, explained that the organization — which aims to create experiences for children and families in the city who are experiencing food insecurity — is starting a program to teach students financial literacy.

He posted another photo of himself and Kirkconnell during the visit on his Instagram Story, writing: "Today was a good day."

"What @mattjames919 said," Kirkconnell, 24, captioned a repost of the photo on her Instagram Story. "Today was a good one!"

The social media interaction is one of the couple's first since rekindling their romance after breaking up following filming for The Bachelor.

While Kirkconnell received James' final rose, the duo revealed on the After the Final Rose special in March that they had broken up after photos of Kirkconnell attending an antebellum plantation-themed party in 2018 resurfaced on social media. She has since apologized and said that she is "learning and will continue to learn how to be antiracist."

James then wiped all of the content on his Instagram account, returning to the platform later in March with posts featuring images of friends and family, photos of his social justice work, content for ABC Food Tours, and posts about his sports activities.

At the time, there was barely a mention of The Bachelor or Kirkconnell on his feed.

Rachael Kirkconnell/ instagram Rachael Kirkconnell and Matt James

The following month, James flew Kirkconnell to New York City to "stay with him," a source close to Kirkconnell told PEOPLE at the time. The former contestant believed they were going to mend their relationship, and was disappointed when that didn't happen right away.

A woman claiming to be James' ex said that he had spoken with her just days before inviting Kirkconnell to stay with him in New York, which the insider said made Kirkconnell feel that James had "broken her trust."

The pair seem to have worked through it all, as James then confirmed to PEOPLE in April that he and Kirkconnell are now exclusively dating.

Earlier this week, he said on the Pomp podcast that he and the season 25 contestant got back together after she gave him an "ultimatum."

"She was like, 'If you're going to make this work, let's do it. But, if you're not going to make it work, I'm going to let you do your own thing,'" he said in the episode, published Tuesday. "That's really all I needed. It was an ultimatum that I needed. It's been great. It was honestly a commitment that we made to each other that we were going to work on the relationship."

He continued, "There were rough patches in our relationship [and] we actually broke up for a moment. We're back together [now]. Everything we've been through, everything she's been through, she's stuck right by my side. She's continued to have a positive attitude. It's one of the many things I love about her."